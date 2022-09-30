Soccer Looks to Get Back in Win Column vs. Little Rock Sunday
MOREHEAD, Ky. — Thursday’s scoreless draw kept the Morehead State soccer team undefeated in OVC play, but the Eagles are looking to get back in the win column Sunday as MSU Soccer Field plays host to the Trojans of Little Rock. Sunday’s meeting marks the first between the two schools as OVC opponents.
Kickoff is slated for 1:00 pm, with live streaming and live stats available.
INSIDE THE SERIES
Season Records
- Morehead State (5-4-2, 2-0-1 OVC)
- Little Rock (5-4-2, 2-1 OVC)
Last Five Matches
- Morehead State (3-1-1)
- Little Rock (3-2)
All-Time Series and Previous Meeting
- Morehead State leads the All-Time Series 2-1.
- Morehead State won the previous meeting between the two schools 3-1 on September 24, 2000.
NOTABLE
- Morehead State’s Hadley Cytron is the OVC’s reigning OVC Offensive Player of the Week. She nearly scored for the fifth time this season on Thursday on two occasions, finishing with three shots.
- Erin Gibbs’ clean sheet Thursday was her second of the season. Gibbs has only allowed one goal in 315 minutes in goal this season, giving her a goals allowed average of 0.29. Gibbs has saved 15 of 16 shots on goal.
- Avery Redmon has played 894 minutes of a possible 990 this season in the defensive midfield.
- The last meeting between Morehead State and Little Rock is the only time the schools played in Morehead.
- Morehead State is tied for second in the Ohio Valley Conference with Tennessee Tech. SIUE currently sits in first place.