Soccer Looks to Get Back in Win Column vs. Little Rock Sunday

MOREHEAD, Ky. — Thursday’s scoreless draw kept the Morehead State soccer team undefeated in OVC play, but the Eagles are looking to get back in the win column Sunday as MSU Soccer Field plays host to the Trojans of Little Rock. Sunday’s meeting marks the first between the two schools as OVC opponents.

Kickoff is slated for 1:00 pm, with live streaming and live stats available.

INSIDE THE SERIES

Season Records

Morehead State (5-4-2, 2-0-1 OVC)

Little Rock (5-4-2, 2-1 OVC)

Last Five Matches

Morehead State (3-1-1)

Little Rock (3-2)

All-Time Series and Previous Meeting

Morehead State leads the All-Time Series 2-1.

Morehead State won the previous meeting between the two schools 3-1 on September 24, 2000.

NOTABLE