Soccer Live Updates: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 8 Portland
After waiting a little longer than expected, the Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Portland Pirates in the second game of a doubleheader.
The Winner will face UC Irvine, which defeated Brown 4-2 in penalty kicks. Because of the extra time, Alabama did not kick off until around 6:15 pm CT.
SECOND HALF
- Riley Parker and Marianna Annest come in for Gianna Paul and Riley Tanner
- Syndey Japic comes in for Riley Mattingly Parker
- GOAL: Portland commits an own goal, credited to the Crimson Tide. Alabama 2, Portland 1
- Gianna Paul comes in for Syndey Vincens
- Felicia Knox and Ashlynn Serepca come in for Aislin Streicek and Kat Rogers
- GOAL: Callt Togiai scores on the penalty kick. Alabama 1, Portland 1
- Sasha Pickard commits a foul in the box. Penalty kick for Portland
- GOAL: Riley Mattingly Parker scores on the rebound after the penalty shot is blocked
- Riley Tanner gets fouled inside the box. Penalty kick for Alabama
- Syndey Vincens comes in for Gianna Paul
- Alabama gets its fourth corner kick of the match
- Aislin Streicek comes in for Ashlynn Serepca
- Free kick goes out of bounds, goal kick Alabama
- Yellow card given to McKinley Crone for an unsportsmanlike tackle
Scroll to Continue
- Kat Rogers gets subbed out for Riley Tanner
- Serepca’s shot is blocked out to the sideline.
- Portland gets called offside for the sixth time. Alabama has yet to be called offside
- Reyes’ shot saved by Norris
FIRST HALF – Alabama 0, Portland 0
- Reyna Reyes’ shot goes off the crossbar, and Gianna Paul’s follow-up goes over as the half comes to an end.
- Riley Mattingly Parker’s shot wide of the post
- Marianna Annest comes in for Ashlynn Serepca. Another corner for Alabama
- Gianna Paul’s shot saved by Norris. Corner kick Alabama
- Reyna Reyes gets a yellow card for unsportsmanlike conduct
- Aislin Streicek comes in for Riley Tanner
- Knox’s cross saved by Portland’s Bre Norris
- Another foul right outside the box sets up a free kick for Alabama
- Felicia Knox gets stonewalled in front of the goal
- Gianna Paul comes in for Kat Rogers
- Shot was blocked, goal kick Portland
- Free kick for Alabama right outside the box on the left side. Play was reviewed for confirmation
- Alabama earns its first corner kick of the game
PREGAME
- The temperature is in the low 40s to start the game
.