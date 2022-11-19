Soccer Live Updates: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 8 Portland

After waiting a little longer than expected, the Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Portland Pirates in the second game of a doubleheader.

The Winner will face UC Irvine, which defeated Brown 4-2 in penalty kicks. Because of the extra time, Alabama did not kick off until around 6:15 pm CT.

SECOND HALF

  • Riley Parker and Marianna Annest come in for Gianna Paul and Riley Tanner
  • Syndey Japic comes in for Riley Mattingly Parker

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button