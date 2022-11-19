Soccer Live Updates: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 8 Portland

After waiting a little longer than expected, the Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Portland Pirates in the second game of a doubleheader.

The Winner will face UC Irvine, which defeated Brown 4-2 in penalty kicks. Because of the extra time, Alabama did not kick off until around 6:15 pm CT.

SECOND HALF

Riley Parker and Marianna Annest come in for Gianna Paul and Riley Tanner

Syndey Japic comes in for Riley Mattingly Parker

GOAL: Portland commits an own goal, credited to the Crimson Tide. Alabama 2, Portland 1

Gianna Paul comes in for Syndey Vincens

Felicia Knox and Ashlynn Serepca come in for Aislin Streicek and Kat Rogers

GOAL: Callt Togiai scores on the penalty kick. Alabama 1, Portland 1

Sasha Pickard commits a foul in the box. Penalty kick for Portland

GOAL: Riley Mattingly Parker scores on the rebound after the penalty shot is blocked

Riley Tanner gets fouled inside the box. Penalty kick for Alabama

Syndey Vincens comes in for Gianna Paul

Alabama gets its fourth corner kick of the match

Aislin Streicek comes in for Ashlynn Serepca

Free kick goes out of bounds, goal kick Alabama

Yellow card given to McKinley Crone for an unsportsmanlike tackle

Scroll to Continue

Kat Rogers gets subbed out for Riley Tanner

Serepca’s shot is blocked out to the sideline.

Portland gets called offside for the sixth time. Alabama has yet to be called offside

Reyes’ shot saved by Norris

FIRST HALF – Alabama 0, Portland 0

Reyna Reyes’ shot goes off the crossbar, and Gianna Paul’s follow-up goes over as the half comes to an end.

Riley Mattingly Parker’s shot wide of the post

Marianna Annest comes in for Ashlynn Serepca. Another corner for Alabama

Gianna Paul’s shot saved by Norris. Corner kick Alabama

Reyna Reyes gets a yellow card for unsportsmanlike conduct

Aislin Streicek comes in for Riley Tanner

Knox’s cross saved by Portland’s Bre Norris

Another foul right outside the box sets up a free kick for Alabama

Felicia Knox gets stonewalled in front of the goal

Gianna Paul comes in for Kat Rogers

Shot was blocked, goal kick Portland

Free kick for Alabama right outside the box on the left side. Play was reviewed for confirmation

Alabama earns its first corner kick of the game

PREGAME