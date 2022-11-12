Soccer Live Updates: NCAA Tournament First Round

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The moment is upon us.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will take the field against the Jackson State University Lady Jaguars in Tuscaloosa. Coach Wes Hart and the Tide enter the tournament as a No. 1 seed in its part of the bracket, while Jackson State comes into play as the 2022 SWAC Champions.

During the regular season, Alabama Shattered a number of records including wins and shutouts. The team also went undefeated in conference play, the fourth program to do so, and earned its first regular season conference title.

The Tide were also one win away from going undefeated in regular season and tournament play, losing to South Carolina in the Championship game.

The big dance starts Tonight as Alabama begins its journey to the College Cup in North Carolina.

Second Half

Streicek’s shot is wide of the net

Corner kick for the Crimson Tide

GOAL: Emelie Kobler knocks in a cross from Carys Hall. Alabama 9, Jackson State 0

Chantae Blackwood, who was hurt earlier in the game for Jackson, returns to the field

Allie Berk’s shot bounces off the post

Paul’s shot bounces off the left post

Berk’s shot is wide. Goal kick Jackson State

Clock stops for an injury to JSU’s Brynn Walker. Walks off on her own power

Long-range shot from Jackson State saved by Crone

Kat Rogers comes in for Reyna Reyes

Brooke Steere comes in for Sasha Pickard

Vincens, Hall and Kobler come in for Skorka, Knox and Serepca

GOAL: Aislin Streicek strikes the ball with her left, knocks it over the keeper’s head. Alabama 8, Jackson State 0

GOAL: Gianna Paul beats the keeper after getting a through ball from Serepca. Alabama 7, Jackson State 0

Sydney Japic and Allie Berk come in for Brooke Steere and Kat Rogers

Blackwood is helped off the field. Kyla Sands comes in for her

Clock stops for an injury to a Jackson State player. #26 Chantae Blackwood

Gianna Paul and Aislin Streicek come in for Knox and Tanner

GOAL: Reyna Reyes scores off a cross into the box. Alabama 6, Jackson State 0

Foul against Jackson State gives Alabama a free kick

GOAL: Felicia Knox gets a pass from Parker, knocks it in the left side of the net. Alabama 5, Jackson State 0

GOAL: Riley Mattingly Parker beats the defender and keeper to tap the ball into an empty net. Alabama 4, Jackson State 0

JSU’s Kendyl Terrell takes the shot, bounces off the crossbar

A foul on Macy Clem gives Jackson State a free kick

Ashlynn Serepca’s shot saved by Taylor

Halftime – Alabama 3, Jackson State 0

First Half

Vincens’ shot saved by Taylor

Brooke Steere’s header is wide of the net. Goal kick

Carys Hall comes in for Felicia Knox

Shot by Jackson State saved by McKinley Crone

Syndey Vincens comes in for Riley Tanner

Gessica Skorka’s shot Sails over the top of the net

Shot by Knox of the left goalpost

Shot by Felicia Knox is wide right. Goal kick Jackson State

A foul against Jackson State gives a free kick to Alabama

Foul on Gianna Paul gives the ball to Jackson

A Platoon swap for Alabama: Gianna Paul, Aislin Streicek, Sydney Japic and Allie Berk all come in for the Tide. Macy Clem, Parker, Rogers and Serepca head to the bench

A foul against Kat Rogers gives a free kick to Jackson State

Free kick Alabama, saved by Jackson State’s Tionna Taylor

GOAL: Kat Rogers knocks in the shot after the ball gets deflected in the box. Alabama 3, Jackson State 0.

A deflection leads to a corner for Alabama

Alabama free kick just outside the box

Serepca’s shot goes wide. Goal kick Jackson State

GOAL: Felicia Knox delivers a pass to the right side of the net, Ashlynn Serepca puts it in the bottom left corner. Alabama 2, Jackson State 0

GOAL: Riley Mattingly Parker collects the rebound and puts it in the top center of the net. Alabama 1, Jackson State 0

Riley Mattingly Parker couldn’t redirect the header. Goal kick Jackson State

Alabama earns its first corner kick of the game

Shot in front of the goal by Ashlynn Serepca is wide for Alabama, goal kick Jackson State

Kendyl Terrell’s shot wide for Jackson State

A handball against Alabama gives the ball back to Jackson State

Riley Tanner’s shot goes wide of the right goalpost. Goal Kick for Jackson State

Pregame

