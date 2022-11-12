Soccer Live Updates: NCAA Tournament First Round

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The moment is upon us.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will take the field against the Jackson State University Lady Jaguars in Tuscaloosa. Coach Wes Hart and the Tide enter the tournament as a No. 1 seed in its part of the bracket, while Jackson State comes into play as the 2022 SWAC Champions.

During the regular season, Alabama Shattered a number of records including wins and shutouts. The team also went undefeated in conference play, the fourth program to do so, and earned its first regular season conference title.

