Soccer Live Updates: NCAA Tournament First Round
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The moment is upon us.
The Alabama Crimson Tide will take the field against the Jackson State University Lady Jaguars in Tuscaloosa. Coach Wes Hart and the Tide enter the tournament as a No. 1 seed in its part of the bracket, while Jackson State comes into play as the 2022 SWAC Champions.
During the regular season, Alabama Shattered a number of records including wins and shutouts. The team also went undefeated in conference play, the fourth program to do so, and earned its first regular season conference title.
The Tide were also one win away from going undefeated in regular season and tournament play, losing to South Carolina in the Championship game.
The big dance starts Tonight as Alabama begins its journey to the College Cup in North Carolina.
Keep refreshing the page for live updates throughout the night.
Second Half
- Streicek’s shot is wide of the net
- Corner kick for the Crimson Tide
- GOAL: Emelie Kobler knocks in a cross from Carys Hall. Alabama 9, Jackson State 0
- Chantae Blackwood, who was hurt earlier in the game for Jackson, returns to the field
- Allie Berk’s shot bounces off the post
- Paul’s shot bounces off the left post
- Berk’s shot is wide. Goal kick Jackson State
- Clock stops for an injury to JSU’s Brynn Walker. Walks off on her own power
- Long-range shot from Jackson State saved by Crone
- Kat Rogers comes in for Reyna Reyes
- Brooke Steere comes in for Sasha Pickard
- Vincens, Hall and Kobler come in for Skorka, Knox and Serepca
- GOAL: Aislin Streicek strikes the ball with her left, knocks it over the keeper’s head. Alabama 8, Jackson State 0
- GOAL: Gianna Paul beats the keeper after getting a through ball from Serepca. Alabama 7, Jackson State 0
- Sydney Japic and Allie Berk come in for Brooke Steere and Kat Rogers
- Blackwood is helped off the field. Kyla Sands comes in for her
- Clock stops for an injury to a Jackson State player. #26 Chantae Blackwood
- Gianna Paul and Aislin Streicek come in for Knox and Tanner
- GOAL: Reyna Reyes scores off a cross into the box. Alabama 6, Jackson State 0
- Foul against Jackson State gives Alabama a free kick
- GOAL: Felicia Knox gets a pass from Parker, knocks it in the left side of the net. Alabama 5, Jackson State 0
- GOAL: Riley Mattingly Parker beats the defender and keeper to tap the ball into an empty net. Alabama 4, Jackson State 0
- JSU’s Kendyl Terrell takes the shot, bounces off the crossbar
- A foul on Macy Clem gives Jackson State a free kick
- Ashlynn Serepca’s shot saved by Taylor
Halftime – Alabama 3, Jackson State 0
First Half
- Vincens’ shot saved by Taylor
- Brooke Steere’s header is wide of the net. Goal kick
- Carys Hall comes in for Felicia Knox
- Shot by Jackson State saved by McKinley Crone
- Syndey Vincens comes in for Riley Tanner
- Gessica Skorka’s shot Sails over the top of the net
- Shot by Knox of the left goalpost
- Shot by Felicia Knox is wide right. Goal kick Jackson State
- A foul against Jackson State gives a free kick to Alabama
- Foul on Gianna Paul gives the ball to Jackson
- A Platoon swap for Alabama: Gianna Paul, Aislin Streicek, Sydney Japic and Allie Berk all come in for the Tide. Macy Clem, Parker, Rogers and Serepca head to the bench
- A foul against Kat Rogers gives a free kick to Jackson State
- Free kick Alabama, saved by Jackson State’s Tionna Taylor
- GOAL: Kat Rogers knocks in the shot after the ball gets deflected in the box. Alabama 3, Jackson State 0.
- A deflection leads to a corner for Alabama
- Alabama free kick just outside the box
- Serepca’s shot goes wide. Goal kick Jackson State
- GOAL: Felicia Knox delivers a pass to the right side of the net, Ashlynn Serepca puts it in the bottom left corner. Alabama 2, Jackson State 0
- GOAL: Riley Mattingly Parker collects the rebound and puts it in the top center of the net. Alabama 1, Jackson State 0
- Riley Mattingly Parker couldn’t redirect the header. Goal kick Jackson State
- Alabama earns its first corner kick of the game
- Shot in front of the goal by Ashlynn Serepca is wide for Alabama, goal kick Jackson State
- Kendyl Terrell’s shot wide for Jackson State
- A handball against Alabama gives the ball back to Jackson State
- Riley Tanner’s shot goes wide of the right goalpost. Goal Kick for Jackson State
Pregame
Officials for the game:
- Referee – Wes Cauette
- Assistant Referee – Ryan Starr
- Assistant Referee – Ron Ware
- Alternate Official – Andrew Musashe
