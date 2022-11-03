Soccer Live Updates: Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

The Alabama Crimson Tide is one win away from competing for an SEC Tournament title. Before Coach Wes Hart and the Squad can get there, however, the top-seeded Tide has to defeat the Vanderbilt Commodores, who come in as the fifth seed.

The last time the two programs played each other was in an exhibition, where the Crimson Tide won 3-1 in Tuscaloosa. Since then, Alabama is in the middle of the best season in program history with a chance to add another Trophy to the mantle.

First Half

Riley Tanner draws another foul on Vanderbilt

Alabama gets its first corner kick of the game

Reyna Reyes’ shot goes just wide of the right post

GOAL: Riley Mattingly Parker scores a header off a cross from the left side. Alabama 1, Vanderbilt 1

Ashlynn Serepca draws a foul against Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt called for offsides

Serepca’s shot goes over the top of the goal

Another foul on Vanderbilt results in a free kick for Alabama

GOAL: Peyton Cutshall heads in a goal from the cross. Vanderbilt 1, Alabama 0.

Ashlynn Serepca’s shot saved by Vanderbilt’s Sara Wojdelko

Ella Zimmerman fouls Kat Rogers; free kick for Alabama

Foul is Macy Clem; free kick for Vanderbilt

A foul against Vanderbilt’s Ella Shamburger leads to a free kick for Riley Mattingly Parker

Foul against Riley Tanner; free kick for Vanderbilt

A foul against Vanderbilt leads to a free kick for Alabama

Pregame

Kate Henderson is out with an injury

Officials for the game: Tori Penso (Referee) John Villalobos (Assistant Referee1) Katarzyna Wasiak (Assistant Referee2) Anya Voight (Alternate Official)