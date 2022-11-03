Soccer Live Updates: Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

The Alabama Crimson Tide is one win away from competing for an SEC Tournament title. Before Coach Wes Hart and the Squad can get there, however, the top-seeded Tide has to defeat the Vanderbilt Commodores, who come in as the fifth seed.

The last time the two programs played each other was in an exhibition, where the Crimson Tide won 3-1 in Tuscaloosa. Since then, Alabama is in the middle of the best season in program history with a chance to add another Trophy to the mantle.

Keep refreshing the page for live updates of the SEC Tournament semifinal matchup.

