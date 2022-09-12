Soccer Lights up ‘Lopes, 3-0

PHOENIX – The Razorbacks (5-1-1) ended Grand Canyon’s (4-2-1) four-match unbeaten streak thanks to Anna Podojil’s seventh career brace and an aggressive Offensive performance from Ava Tankersley. The match ended in the 78thth minute due to Lightning in the area.

With the two scores, Podojil is three goals away from tying the program’s all-time career goals record (44). Her four points Tonight puts her at 107 career points and ties Parker Goins’ record from last season.

How it Happened

Arkansas scored its first goal right out of the match’s first hydration break in the 27thth minute. Temperatures in Phoenix remained in the mid-90s throughout the match and caused the breaks.

Podojil’s curling shot from inside the 18-yard box whizzed past GCU keeper Shantel Hutton to put Arkansas up a score. Tankersley delivered the ball to Podojil and notched her eighth assist on the season.

After 45 minutes of play, the Hogs went into the break with 10 shots to the Antelopes’ eight.

Both teams traded shots for the first 20 minutes of the second half, with GCU threatening in the 65th minute. Goalie Grace Barbara preserved the Razorbacks’ third shut out of 2022 by deflecting Antelope Leah Pirro’s shot on target off the frame.

Tankersley and Podojil connected once again in the 72n.d minute. Podojil’s run down pulled Hutton into the 18-yard box where Podojil flicked it across the ground for her third goal of the week.

The Hogs were not finished as Tankersley finished GCU off one minute later. A pass from forward Jessica De Filippo at midfield was taken down the near side by Tankersley. She then brought the ball into the penalty box and fired a right-footed shot past two GCU defenders and Hutton for her second goal of the season.

A Lightning delay began in the 78th minute and the match was called approximately 17 minutes later.

Arkansas finished the match outshooting GCU, 18-10. Tankersley led the team with six shots. 12 of the Razorbacks’ 18 shots were on target.

Hear it from Coach Hale

“I’m really proud; that’s a tough weekend. GCU is a good team who may not lose again. They were on a few days of extra rest and we exerted a lot of energy versus BYU. We knew this would be difficult and this team does difficult incredibly well. We want to challenge ourselves and we came out of this weekend with some results as well as considerable growth. We will celebrate tonight. Tomorrow we will start preparing for an undefeated and ranked Mississippi State team to start the SEC season.”

Next Up

The Hogs will open SEC play at Mississippi State on Friday, Sept. 16 at 6:30 pm The match will air live on SEC Network Plus.

