Soccer Legend Lionel Messi “Ended Son’s Career Before It Even Started” in Viral Video

Argentine soccer Legend Lionel Messi is viral on the internet again. This time it is because of a video shared on Instagram by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo. Messi is seen dribbling past his three kids in their home while they make attempts to steal the ball from him. Much like how Defenders are seen doing on the field.

Lionel Messi spent his evening playing football with his boys in his living room 😍 (via antonelaroccuzzo/IG) pic.twitter.com/qbCq0Ej1b9 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 8, 2021

The video that was uploaded last December has resurfaced on the internet. In the 54-second video, Messi is seen dribbling past his kids while also giving them a chance to do the same later. His middle-child Mateo, who is popular among fans for his antics, is seen slide-tackling his youngest, Ciro.

Messi is fresh off of cementing his name as the Greatest soccer player ever after he added the FIFA World Cup to his esteemed collection of trophies. Messi scored a brace in the final against France that ended 3-3 after extra time. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was the Hero at the end as he helped Argentina win the match 4-2 on penalties.

Who are Messi’s children

Lionel Messi has three children. All with his childhood sweetheart Antonela Roccuzzo. Messi and Roccuzzo have been in contact with each other since their early days in Rosario, Argentina. However, a distance almost created a barrier between them when Messi left for Barcelona at a young age. But Messi and Roccuzzo managed to stay together and create a happy life with each other.

The couple has three sons together. Thiago, the eldest, was born on November 2, 2012, in Spain. He is ten years old. Messi announced the couple’s first pregnancy by placing the ball under his shirt after scoring a goal for Argentina.

The middle child, Mateo, was born on September 11, 2015, in Barcelona. He is seven and is a fan favorite. He has been seen celebrating goals that were scored against Barcelona during Messi’s stay at the La Liga club.

The youngest, Ciro, was born on March 10, 2018. Messi and Roccuzzo tied the knot in 2017 and Ciro was born just three months after that.

Fans react to Lionel Messi dribbling past his children

Fans have been reacting to the video that is going viral on YouTube Shorts. One of them said, “Bro ended his son’s career before it even started.”

Messi’s sons Thiago and Mateo have recently been enrolled in the Paris Saint-Germain academy after the Argentine made his transfer to the Paris club. Some other fans reacted as follows:

“Messi using his 0.00001% power”

“I love that he doesn’t allow the kids to take the ball easily”

“When they get big they’ll get to know that they have ended many careers like this”

Mateo definitely watched Ramos tackle compilations 💀 pic.twitter.com/g2OhwfG27O — «𓃵» (@Elitebarca) December 8, 2021

Mateo’s slide tackles on Messi and Ciro caught the eye of many fans. Some fans commented that Messi might be the only person not getting scolded for playing soccer inside his house.