Emma Raducanu‘s presence at the 2023 Australian Open had been questioned by her ankle injury and subsequent withdrawal from the ASB Classic. However, the young British tennis player confirmed that she would play the first round match against Tamara Korpatsch.

Emma explained: “I was able to do the preparation, albeit more limited than usual. But I feel like I’m in a good place to go out there and do my best. We were thrown a bit of a curve ball, but we It was a team effort to get me to this place.

We are building it quite gradually. As far as the ankle is concerned, I feel really good. It will be more important to introduce some things and the speed with which we have had to do it has been very rapid. But I’ve never played much tennis in my career, so I’m used to it.

And I’m not so stressed about not having tennis.”

Soccer Legend Ian Wright disgusted by Emma Raducanu’s haters

Former soccer Legend Ian Wright defended his young countrywoman Emma Raducanu from Criticism of her haters. During the Wrighty’s House podcast, Ian Wright defended Raducanu, questioning why she wasn’t given as much support as she was.

Wright explained that he had read an article about Raducanu and made the mistake of looking at the comments. He told: “I started gushing again because I’m thinking to myself, I don’t know what’s with this country, why they hate young people so much.

What Emma Raducanu did, when she won the US Open from qualifying. What she did It was miraculous. A little girl did something I don’t think we’ll ever see again. She did it, and hate, hate is wrong. Why aren’t we giving her as much support as we can to this girl who is still developing? It’s so sad, but you know, you expect it now.

You expect it from the media, from reporters, from the public. When a Monkey can’t reach the grape, he says it’s sour. This phrase is widely considered to allude to those who criticize someone for not achieving the same result.”