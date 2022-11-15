Soccer Legend Cristiano Ronaldo To Drop First NFT Collection With Binance

Soccer Legend Cristiano Ronaldo will launch his first NFT collection on 18th November in partnership with the crypto exchange Binance.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s First NFT Collection To Drop On November 18

As per a press release from Binance, the non-fungible tokens are launching as part of the crypto exchange’s multiyear partnership with the soccer superstar.

The NFT collection, which launches this Friday, will be the first release in a series of drops featuring Cristiano Ronaldo.

This initial drop will feature seven animated statues with four different rarity levels, “Super Super Rare (SSR), Super Rare (SR), Rare (R), and Normal (N).”

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, having made a name for himself as one of the best players soccer has ever seen. At present, CR7 is playing for Manchester United in the English Premier League.

As per the announcement, each of the collectible statues will show Ronaldo in an iconic moment from his life, “from career-defining bicycle kicks to his childhood in Portugal.”

“It was important to me that we created something memorable and unique for my fans as they are such a big part of my success,” said Ronaldo. “With Binance, I was able to make something that not only captures the passion of the game but rewards fans for all the years of support.”

CR7 earlier signed a deal with the crypto exchange | Source: Binance

Earlier this year, the Portuguese icon penned a multiyear partnership deal with the crypto exchange Binance focused on NFTs.

As such, the new digital collectible drops will release exclusively on Binance’s non-fungible token marketplace.

“We believe the Metaverse and blockchain are the future of the internet,” commented Binance Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer He Yi.

“We are honored to collaborate with Cristiano to help more people understand blockchain and showcase how we are building Web3 infrastructure for the sports and entertainment industry.”

The 45 highest value NFTs from the collection, which include 5 SSR rarity collectibles, and 40 SR ones, will be auctioned on the Binance marketplace. The rest of the collection will be sold at a fixed price that would depend on the rarity level.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $17k, down 15% in the last week. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 11% in value.

Below is a chart that shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.

The value of the crypto seems to have recovered back above $17k over the last day | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

Featured image from Binance, chart from TradingView.com