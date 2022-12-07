Jacob & Co. x Cristiano Ronaldo CR7 Epic X Flight of CR7 watch. Jacob & Co.

With the FIFA World Cup action still in play in Qatar, it was the perfect time for Jacob & Co – along with legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo – to unveil the newest fruits of their collaboration: the CR7 Epic co-branded watches. There are two new pieces in the line-up, and they will definitely have Ronaldo fans jumping up and down. After all, Ronaldo holds multiple MVP status, having received the Ballon d’Or coveted player award five times over, and is soccer’s most formidable athlete.

Cristiano Ronaldo wearing Jacob & Co. x Cristiano Ronaldo CR7 Epic X Flight of CR7 watch. Jacob & Co.

Now, designed to celebrate Ronaldo’s Incredible success, Jacob & Co. launches the initial collection resulting from the partnership – rest assured, there will be additional watches coming. The new watches are offered in two versions: the Jacob & Co CR7 Epic X “Flight of CR&” and “Heart of CR7.” The watches are highly personalized versions of Jacob & Co.’s well-known Epic X series with bold X-shaped lugs, diamond-set angled bezel on the 44mm case and a colored inner flange. Most importantly, the watch is the perfect venue for customizing it to Honor Ronaldo thanks to the two Distinctive vertical Bridges that are visible on what would be the dial side of the watch (if it had a dial).

It is on those two pillar bridges that Cristiano Ronaldo almost comes to life. On the left bar are images (depending on the version of the watch) of Ronaldo in various soccer positions either face forward or via a view from the back. On the right side bar is Ronaldo’s signature and the CR7 logo. Even the case back, with a colored Sapphire crystal, boasts an image of Ronaldo in gold wearing his number 7 jersey.

The pillar Bridges and Barrel of the Jacob & Co. x Cristiano Ronaldo CR7 Epic X Flight of CR7 watch. … [+] Jacob & Co.

The watch is powered by the mechanical hand-wound Jacob & Co. Caliber JCAM45, which is skeletonized and visible thanks to the exclusion of a dial. This distinctive, highly complex mechanical movement allows for even greater personalization. For instance, the skeletonized barrel at 12:00 is shaped to resemble a soccer ball. Naturally, the movement boasts Jacob & Co. signature finishes like a perlage-decorated mainplate and vertical graining. Via the case back, the brand’s “octopus” spring is visible.

The watches are a Testament to Precision and perfection – overarching demands set by both Ronaldo and Jacob & Co. As mentioned, in this new case profile, the bezel, which was stepped in earlier Jacob & Co. Epic X watches, is now angled sharply, allowing for great diamond setting. Additionally, the brand relies on colorful aluminum components to underscore the colors of the two versions – which represent the colors of Portugal’s flag and of the Nation’s football squad, of which Ronaldo is the Captain during the 2022 World Cup.

The case back of the Jacob & Co. x Cristiano Ronaldo CR7 Epic X watches are color coordinated in … [+] tinted sapphire. Jacob & Co.

The “Flight of CR7” watch is crafted in 18-karat rose gold and is offered with a rose gold bezel or the more dazzling version with a bezel set with 26 baguette-cut white Diamonds weighing 4.26 carats. This is the model that Ronaldo wears. ON this watch, the inner dial flange with a new typeface is created in bold red and the base of the crown, with cabochon tip, is also red. Even the sides and lining of the black Cordura strap are in color-coordinated red, as are the tips of the two gold hands.

Jacob & Co. x Cristiano Ronaldo CR7 Epic X “Heart of CR7” watch. Jacob & Co.

The “Heart of CR7” version is crafted in stainless steel with a polished stainless steel bezel or with a diamond-set bezel (again, with 26 baguette-cut white diamonds). The color way on this watch is bright green, with a green flange, green crown and green-edged black Honeycomb patterned rubber strap. The colored Sapphire case back is also green – again with Ronaldo’s likeness in gold.