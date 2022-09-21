Soccer Legend Brandi Chastain to speak at Paup Lecture Oct. 11

Sept. 21, 2022 — DENTON — Brandi Chastain, a World Cup Champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist in soccer, will be the featured speaker in this year’s Paup Lecture Series on the Denton campus of Texas Woman’s University.

The lecture, titled “Women Lead to Win,” and Sponsored by the Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership, will be at 7 pm, Oct. 11 in Hubbard Hall and will be livestreamed. The event is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required for in-person attendance or livestream viewing.

Chastain will share Insights on her Athletic career and will be part of a Moderated discussion Exploring the connection between Women’s leadership and sports. Joining Chastain in the discussion will be Texas Woman’s Director of Athletics Sandee Mott, who will also facilitate a question-and-answer session following the discussion.

While she played for the United States national soccer team from 1988 to 2004 and continued playing professionally until 2010, Chastain skyrocketed to international fame after scoring the winning penalty kick against China in a riveting 1999 World Cup final. She served as a soccer analyst during the 2008 Olympics, and in 2014 began coaching at Bellarmine College Preparatory School.

Besides winning two gold medals, she was named to the USWNT All-Time Best XI in 2013 and inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2017. In her 192 caps on the US national team, Chastain scored 30 goals.

To register and for more information about this event, visit the Paup Lecture website.

The Paup Lecture Series launched in 2019 to highlight speakers who are bold, innovative and renowned experts in their fields. While the lecture is free, donations are welcome.

About the Nancy P. and Thaddeus E. Paup Lecture Series

The Nancy P. and Thaddeus E. Paup Lecture Series was created through the generosity of Nancy and Ted Paup. The Paups, who reside in Fort Worth, are longtime supporters of TWU. Nancy manages and directs business, real estate and ranching interests in Texas. She previously served on the TWU System Board of Regents, including a term as vice-chair. Nancy is an elected member of The Philosophical Society of Texas. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Executive Advisory Committee of The Handbook of Texas Women, the Board of Directors for the Center for the Advancement and Study of Early Texas Art , and on the JNIWL Advisory Council. Nancy has raised funds throughout Texas for the arts, higher education and historical preservation. Her academic degrees include Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees from TWU. Ted is the president of Paup Mineral Management, LLC

About the Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership

The Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership at Texas Woman’s University is dedicated to preparing more women to take on successful roles in business and public service. Through the institute’s three specialized centers—Center for Student Leadership, Center for Women Entrepreneurs and Center for Women in Politics & Public Policy—women get the education to establish Careers as successful executives, the skills for building entrepreneurial businesses and the framework needed to run for public office.