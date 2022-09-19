Soccer Lady ‘Cats fall on the road to West Virginia State, 2-1

INSTITUTE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Wesleyan (1-5, 1-3) Women’s soccer team dropped a road conference game at West Virginia State (6-0, 4-0) on Sunday (Sept. 18) evening at Dickerson Stadium.

Fran Soares-Cupertino’s two goals put the Yellow Jackets ahead in the early going. Esther Dhiramo Assisted Soares-Cupertino on WVSU’s first goal in the 12th minute. The Yellow Jackets struck again in the 19th minute when Soares-Cupertino put a ball in the back of the net that put WVSU ahead by two goals. The home team led 2-0 after the first half of play. The Lady Bobcats put five shots on target in the first half. Laura Galindo stopped all five WVWC shots on target.

San Antonio, Texas native Chloe Ramirez scored her first Collegiate goal in the 81st minute to cut the margin to one point. Ramirez totaled three shots on goal and four shots. Wesleyan was not able to get the equalizer and the Yellow Jackets secured the win.

Maggie Queen, Natalia Roppolo and Emma Pankiewicz each had one shot on goal. Ally Moore made six saves. For the Yellow Jackets, Galindo made seven saves.

WVWC Women’s soccer Returns to the pitch on Wednesday (Sept. 18) versus Davis & Elkins.

