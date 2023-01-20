Soccer-Klopp says consistency key to Solving Liverpool problems | The Mighty 790 KFGO

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) – Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp heads into his 1000th game as a Coach against Chelsea on Saturday, insisting there is a way out of his side’s recent troubles but they will need to defend better.

Liverpool were expected to be Champions Manchester City’s main title rivals again this season, but the Reds have endured a miserable term thus far.

Their Dismal display in last weekend’s 3-0 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion meant Liverpool lost back-to-back league games for a second time this season and have suffered six defeats overall, three times as many as in the entirety of 2021-22 .

Klopp, however, is not giving up on the season just yet.

“Most of the time it has gone in the right direction for me and what you learn from that is you solve football problems with football solutions and there is always a way out,” he told a news conference on Friday.

“For me it’s the best job in the world. Not a relaxing job or lots of holidays.

“We need consistency in a good way. We have to defend at a high level which we haven’t done often enough, and based on that we can create chances. It’s intense and will never be different. We have to show we are ready for that all the time.”

Klopp also took time to reflect on his coaching career, which has spanned 23 seasons at three clubs in two countries. They have won three league titles and a Champions League Trophy on the way.

“I feel blessed,” Klopp added. “I have three Fantastic Clubs which gave me the opportunity to work. I learned a lot but I wouldn’t know the most important thing I have learned. When you come in somewhere, you never know how it’ll go. I’ve been really lucky.

“Twenty-two years ago when I became a manager, no smartphones, so much less information. I analyzed games on DVDs. When you wanted to know outside world thoughts, you’d ask or read a newspaper. Easy to avoid (criticism). I am interested in opinions but from people who really care.

“Now we come back to social media — oh my God! Everyone with no expertise has opinions. Back in the day you’d write a letter to the newspaper and they had to print it. Best advice from a 55-year-old perspective? Ignore the outside world.”

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Toby Davis)