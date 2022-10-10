Soccer Kit Supplier Deals Financials Analysis Report 2022: Overview Across 15 Top Professional Soccer Leagues Outside of Europe – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Business of Soccer Kit Supplier Deals – Rest of the World” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

A complete overview of the kit supplier market across 15 top professional soccer leagues outside of Europe.

The report takes a closer look at each of the league landscapes individually, identifying the key brands in each market. It also takes a look at the value of each team’s deals, cumulating with a breakdown of league averages.

Adidas stands out as the biggest brand in the ROW market, outspending each of its rivals and boasting the highest number of individual deals across the 15 markets. Nike and PUMA make up three most influential brands across the markets, with PUMA boasting the Greatest league coverage, with a presence in 12 of the Leagues looked at.

An in-depth, valued breakdown of all deals across the 15 Leagues looked at. A brand breakdown to understand the position of each manufacturer in the market.

Scope

Europe remains the biggest, most poplar and most commercial landscape in soccer, however there are a number of big markets outside of this continent. This report takes a closer look at these markets. From the biggest and most popular to those who are continuing to grow in prominence and stature on the global stage.

Reasons to Buy

The report gives a detailed and in-depth overview of the kit supplier landscape across most of the world. It offers an insight into soccer beyond Europe and illustrates which brands are investing in these markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overall Market

2. Argentina – Primera Division

3. Australia – A league

4. Brazil – Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A

5. China – Chinese Super League

6. Colombia – Categoria Primera A

7. Egypt – Premier League

8. India – Indian Super League

9. Japan – J League

10. Mexico – Liga MX

11. Paraguay – Primera Division

12. Qatar – Qatar Stars League

13. Saudi Arabia – Saudi Pro League

14. South Africa – Premier Division

15. South Korea – K League

16. USA – Major League Soccer

17. Brand Breakdown

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jfx2j6