“Soccer Is Incredibly Boring and Unwatchable”: Ex-NFL WR Rips Into World’s Most Popular Sport

Soccer is no doubt the most popular sport in the world. It has fans around the whole globe going crazy for the sport. The most love can be seen in European countries and South American countries where people are crazy about soccer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In America, soccer might not have the same fan following as around the world, but there are still many in America who enjoy this sport. At the same time, there are also many who are not big fans. One such person is the former NFL player TJ Moe.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

TJ Moe is not a big fan

Taylor Jacob Moe is a former NFL player who used to play as a Wide Receiver. He was signed by the St. Louis Rams in 2014 but was just released in the first round of cuts. TJ recently posted a tweet in which he talked about how he found the sport of soccer boring.

“Soccer is incredibly boring and unwatchable for me, but it’s nice to have some national talk complimentary of St. Louis. These guys called St. Louis the Mecca of soccer” – Moe said in the tweet.

These are definitely some bold claims to have against the most popular sport in the world. Even though TJ Moe might not be the biggest fan of soccer, he does make some valid points. Soccer can be quite a dull sport to watch if one does not understand the game. The game is quite slow and there is not a lot of scoring. This can be quite frustrating for viewers who are looking for some action.

Why is soccer the biggest sport in the world?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It is hard to deny that soccer is the biggest sport in the world. The game is played by millions of people of all ages in pretty much every country on the planet. Soccer is a very exciting and suspenseful game. The match can change in an instant, and there is always plenty of action to keep spectators entertained. It is also a relatively simple game to understand, which makes it easy for new fans to get involved.

DIVE DEEPER

2026 FIFA World Cup Could Provide a $5 Billion Boost to $20 Trillion US Economy

Another reason soccer is the greatest sport in the world is that the sport has a rich history and tradition. It has been around for centuries, and the sport has been played by some of the most famous athletes in history. The game has evolved over time, but the basic principles remain the same. This rich history is something that many other sports simply do not have.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch This Story: Tom Brady’s Reaction When Cristiano Ronaldo Asked Him If He Is Finished