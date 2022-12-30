Soccer inks transfer Becky Contreras

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn soccer and head coach Karen Hoppa announced the addition of midfielder Becky Contreras to the program Friday.

Contreras comes to The Plains after spending the previous four seasons at Kennesaw State University. She will be immediately eligible to start playing with the Tigers for the spring exhibition slate.

“We are thrilled to have Becky join our team,” Hoppa said. “Her experience in the midfield will be a great addition to our offense. She’s a box-to-box player, who can make a difference on both sides of the ball. We look forward to incorporating her into our midfield this spring.”

While at Kennesaw State, Contreras was named a two-time All-ASUN performer and captured the ASUN Freshman of the Year award following her Rookie season in 2019. In 42 career matches, the Dacula, Georgia native has Assisted on five goals as has scored eight of her own, six of which came as game-winners.

At Dacula High School, Contreras not only led her Squad to a state Championship in 2019 but also earned Accolades as a four-time all-county performer and as a two-time Gwinnett County Player of the Year.

Contreras and Auburn soccer will return to action in the spring for a slate of exhibition matches. A schedule will be announced at a later date.