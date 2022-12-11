Soccer in CoD? What is Warzone 2.0 Cup LTM

According to Activision, the mid-season update for Modern Warfare 2 and War zone 2 Season 1 will be released on December 14. A soccer-themed Warzone 2.0 Cup LTM, the first-ever Call of Duty Raid, and Shipment will all be part of Season 1 Reloaded.

Warzone 2.0 Cup LTM in Mid-Season Update

Warzone 2’s Season 1 Reloaded update will debut on December 14, 2022. It delivers fresh content to the battle royale game. Fans can anticipate a new LTM called Warzone Cup to make its way to Warzone 2 in addition to stat tracking and Mini Royale.

The LTM will match two teams of three players on Al Easima Field, “home of one of the league opponents to Al Mazrah’s football club,” according to the Activision blog. The two teams will travel across the field on unique ATVs that have the power to maneuver a Giant football. The team that scores five goals first, or the team with the most goals after the five minutes, wins the Warzone Cup match.

Related:

MW 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded: Date and Details!

Three new weapons, an operator, and a new Multiplayer map were previously released in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s Season 1. However, the mid-season Reloaded update is expected to offer even more content. Players may anticipate the addition of Raids, a new Assault rifle, and a new Multiplayer map. Here is what we know about Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded.

Players can anticipate two new operator Bundles in the store, a new Weapon to unlock through an in-game challenge. Also, Reloaded updates typically bring new Multiplayer content in addition to the general additional Weapon balancing and bug fixes.

Gaz from Task Force 141 will get a store package for the new operators, and Klaus is a new character. According to reports, Klaus is a Denmark’s Elite Special Forces member and a night-vision legend. The battle pass for Season 1 already included two free weapons, and Warzone 2’s DMZ mode allows players to obtain a third weapon.