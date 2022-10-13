Soccer Icon Returns to Roots in Disney+ Trailer (VIDEO)

Soccer superstar David Beckham is returning to his roots to help a floundering soccer team turn their fortunes around in the upcoming Disney+ docuseries Save Our Squad with David Beckham.

Set to Premiere on Wednesday, November 9, the heart-warming series sees the former Premier League Winner return to his home turf of East London to mentor Westward Boys, a young, grassroots team at the bottom of their league and facing relegation. And this isn’t just any league; it is the same league Beckham played in as a young boy. Now, the Inter Miami CF president will work with the head coaches to help bring success to the team.

The newly released trailer (watch below) sees Beckham surprising the young soccer hopefuls and giving them a series of pep talks to help instill confidence. “Every one of you has a part to play, every one of you,” he tells the boys while also revealing that he was always last to be picked for the team as a young lad because he was small. It also includes a clip of one of the boys saving a shot on goal from Beckham himself.

Throughout the series, Beckham will share stories from his own playing career, which spanned over 20 years and saw him play for some of the most successful clubs in the world, including Manchester United and Real Madrid. Off the pitch, he will spend time with players and their families, learning about their lives, hopes, and concerns and talking to them about the importance of collaboration, work ethic, and community.

The series is co-produced by BAFTA and RTS Award-winning production company Twenty Twenty and Studio 99, the global content and production studio co-founded by Beckham.

Save Our Squad with David BeckhamPremiere, Wednesday, November 9, Disney+