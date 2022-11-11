Soccer How To Watch: Well. 1 Alabama vs. Jackson State

It’s time to dance.

The Women’s soccer edition of the NCAA Tournament starts today, and the Alabama Crimson Tide will host Jackson State University in opening round action in Tuscaloosa.

The Tide came into the Tournament as a No. 1 seed in the bracket, a result of the historic season that includes a plethora of broken records and accolades, namely a 15-match winning streak, an undefeated SEC regular season slate and a runner-up finish in the SEC Tournament.

Alabama, who won its first regular season conference title in the program, also has its first experience as a No. 1 seed in the national tournament. Because of its seed, Wes Hart and Co. will play host for the first three rounds. Alabama Soccer Stadium has been kind to its Residents as the Tide haven’t lost at home since September 2021.

