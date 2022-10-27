Soccer Hosts Wofford Friday in SoCon Quarterfinal

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Mocs Women’s soccer team claimed a share of its first-ever Southern Conference regular season title, finishing the season tied with Samford at 5-1-3 in league play. Play for UTC opens Friday evening against #8 seed Wofford at 6:30 pm at the UTC Sports Complex.

SoCon Tournament – Chattanooga Bracket

Date Round Teams Tie Time October 25 1St Round #8 Wofford 2, #9 Furman 1 Spartanburg, SC October 28 Quarterfinal Game 1 #4 UNCG vs. #5 Western Carolina Chattanooga, Tenn. 4:00 p.m Quarterfinal Game 2 #1 Chattanooga vs. #8 Wofford Chattanooga, Tenn. 6:30 p.m October 30 Semifinal Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 Chattanooga, Tenn. 2:00 p.m

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

#1 Mocs vs. #8 Wofford

TIME: 6:30 p.m

SITE: Chattanooga, Tenn. | UTC Sports Complex

VIDEO: ESPN+ | Links for streaming video and live stats are available online at GoMocs.com on the Women’s soccer schedule page. Links are also available at SoConSports.com on the Championship page.

Admission is free. Bring chairs and blankets as bleacher seating is limited.

Concessions will be available.

The Mocs’ clear bag policy will be in effect.

CHATTANOOGA vs. WOFFORD

This will be the 29thth meeting between the Mocs and Terriers. Wofford leads the series 16-8-4. Chattanooga’s seven-game unbeaten streak against the Terriers was snapped in Spartanburg this season with Wofford winning 2-0.

LAST MEETING

The teams battled to a scoreless first half. However, the Terriers’ Ansley Elizade found the back of the net on a deep shot in the 53rd minute to put Wofford on the board first. The second goal came in the 80th minute when Haley McCaffrey knocked home a pass from Saachi Bureau. UTC outshot the Terriers 16-11 with a 6-3 shots on goal advantage.

MOCS vs. TERRIERS IN THE SOCON TOURNAMENT

Wofford and Chattanooga have met in the SoCon Tournament three times. The Terriers won the first meeting in 1997 by a 3-0 margin in Spartanburg. The second was a 5-0 win over the Mocs in Chattanooga in JD Kyzer’s final season. The last time the two met in the postseason was a thrilling 1-1 draw in Chattanooga last year. The Mocs advanced to the quarterfinal outdueling the Terriers 5-3 on penalty kicks.

ABOUT CHATTANOOGA (7-4-5, 5-1-3 SoCon)

• UTC Ranks second in the SoCon overall standings for goals allowed, giving up just 17 through 16 matches. (1.06 GAA). UTC leads the league in SoCon-only matches, allowing just five goals through nine matches.

• The Mocs have six shutouts on the year and a SoCon-best five against the conference.

• Mackenzie Smith leads the Mocs with 11 points on a team-best five goals and one assist. She has two game-winning goals. Smith headed home the game-tying goal against Furman to secure the Mocs’ share of their first SoCon regular season title.

• Birna Johannsdottir has a team-high four assists and is third on the team in scoring.

• Caroline Ekern was named the SoCon Player of the Week with a pair of shutouts. She is second in the SoCon in shutouts and has a 0.95 goals against average.

ABOUT WOFFORD (8-7-3, 3-4-2 SoCon)

• Beat Furman 2-1 in the opening round to advance to the quarterfinal against Chattanooga.

• SoCon wins against ETSU (1-0), VMI (2-1) and UTC (2-0) and draws against Furman and Mercer.

• The Terriers have seven shutouts on the year with four in league play.

• Ashley Grant and Ansley Elizalde lead the team in scoring with eight points. Elizalde has a team-best four goals.

• Mia Bookhard has five points.

• Caroline Doss has started all 18 games in goal. She is 7-7-3 with all seven shutouts. She has a 1.09 goals against average and a 0.800 saves percentage with 76 saves.