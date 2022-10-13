Soccer Hosts Western Carolina Friday Evening

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Women’s soccer team will host Western Carolina Friday evening at the UTC Sports Complex in the first of two final home matches this weekend. Friday’s match is Faculty/Staff Appreciation Night.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Time: 5:00 p.m

Site: UTC Sports Complex

Link for live stats is available online at GoMocs.com. Video streaming will not be available for this match.

Faculty-Staff Appreciation

CHATTANOOGA vs. WESTERN CAROLINA

The Mocs trail the Catamounts 8-12-3 in the series that dates back to 1999. Western Carolina won three of the first four meetings before the Mocs won the next two. In the last six contests, UTC won five straight before the Cats won last year in Cullowhee.

LAST MEETING

10/17/21; Western Carolina 3, Chattanooga 0; Cullowhee, NC

ABOUT CHATTANOOGA (6-3-3, 4-0-1 SoCon)

Chattanooga sits atop the Southern Conference standings at 4-0-1, for its best start in program history, besting the 4-0 start in 2004. The Mocs have 14 goals this season and have only allowed 14. Clarissa Salinas and Mackenzie Smith lead the team with two goals each and Shelby Hash has two. Caroline Richvalsky and Birna Johannsdottir have a team-best three assists each and Salinas has a pair to lead the Mocs with eight points. Caroline Ekern has logged 965:14 in goals for UTC with 28 saves (.718%) and a 1.03 goals against average.

ABOUT WESTERN CAROLINA (4-5-5, 3-2-1 SoCon)

The Catamounts opened the SoCon season with a 2-1 loss at Mercer before ending their match with UNCG in a scoreless draw. Western concluded the weekend with a 4-1 win over VMI and then dusted The Citadel by a 6-1 margin in a midweek makeup match. WCU has made 18 goals while allowing 19. Isabella DeMarco leads the league in points and goals in the SoCon-only standings with four goals and 11 points. Maggie Lloyd also has a league-best 11 points against the SoCon and has a team-high five assists. Sophie Burchfield has three goals for the Cats while Naya Marcil and Alexis DeMarco and Isabella DeMarco all have three assists apiece.

UP NEXT

Senior Day: Sunday, October 15 vs. East Tennessee State, 1 p.m

The Mocs will Honor Seniors Avery Catlett , Cameron Giles , Shelby Hash , Julia Perrusquia , Abbey Saddler , Maggie Shaw , Ashton Shields and Sydney Weinstein prior to Sunday’s match. Please arrive early to help us show our appreciation for their years of hard work.

