Soccer Hosts Ohio State for NCAA Tournament Second Round

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The NCAA Tournament continues as 3-seed Arkansas hosts 6-seed Ohio State Friday night at Razorback Field. First kick is set for 6:30 pm and the match will air on ESPN Plus.

The Hogs (12-3-4) advanced to the round of 32 for the fifth straight season after defeating Missouri State, 6-0, in the opening round. Senior Jessica De Filippo notched the program’s first hat trick since 2019 in the win.

The Buckeyes make their way to Fayetteville after taking care of Bucknell, 1-0, in Columbus to open the tournament.

Razorback Field assumed hosting duties after Memphis upset 2-seed Saint Louis, 1-0, in the first round.

Match Info

Who: (3) Arkansas vs. (6) Ohio State

What: Second Round of the NCAA Tournament

When: Friday, November 18 at 6:30 pm

Where: Razorback Field

Links: Live Stream | Live Stats

Notes

>> Arkansas and Ohio State have met one time on the pitch, on Halloween in 1998 in Columbus. The Buckeyes won 5-1. The Hogs are looking to advance to their second straight Sweet 16.

>> The Razorbacks improved to 11-5-3 in the NCAA Tournament after defeating Missouri State in the first round 6-0. Senior Jessica De Filippo notched the program’s first hat trick since 2019 in the win.

>> Ava Tankersley Ranks first in the SEC in shot accuracy (.635) and Ranks second in the conference (ninth in the nation) in assists per game (.58). Her 11 assists rank second in the SEC and seventh nationally.

>> For the first time ever, the NCAA DI Women’s Soccer Committee announced its Top-10 teams through Oct. 13. The Hogs came in at No. 8 in the rankings.

>> Anna Podojil’s 44 career goals and 116 career points rank seventh and fifth, respectively, nationally among active DI Women’s college soccer players.

>> Podojil, Bea Franklin, Ellie Podojil, Grace Barbara, Tankersley, Makenzie Malham and Ella Riley earned All-SEC Honors.

>> Podojil was named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA DI Players to Watch and also Top Drawer Soccer’s Preseason Best XI first team.

>> The Razorbacks started the season ranked No. 8 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll and No. 9 in TopDrawerSoccer’s preseason poll.

>> The Hogs own a 56-9-3 home record dating back to 2016. Eight of those 56 victories came against ranked teams.