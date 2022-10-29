Soccer Hosts No. 4 UNCG Sunday in Semifinal

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Women’s soccer team Avenged its loss from just one week ago, beating Wofford 2-1 in the quarterfinal round of the Southern Conference Championships Friday night at the UTC Sports Complex. That win moved the Mocs to the semifinal round and a meeting with four-seed UNC Greensboro Sunday afternoon.

GAME DAY INFORMATION

Mocs vs. UNCG

Time: 2:00 p.m

Site: Chattanooga | UTC Sports Complex

Follow the match live on GoMocs.com. Links for ESPN+ and live stats are available on the Women’s soccer schedule page.

Admission is FREE. Bring chairs and blankets as bleacher seating is limited.

Concessions will be available as well as SoCon merchandise.

CHATTANOOGA vs. UNCG

The Spartans lead the series with the Mocs 21-4-4 overall and 8-2-2 in Chattanooga. Last year the two teams battled to a draw and the Mocs won the meeting in Greensboro earlier this season. In the SoCon Tournament UNCG is 2-0-1 against Chattanooga. The last meeting took place in Greensboro in 2019. The match ended in a 1-1 draw with the Spartans advancing 4-2 on penalty kicks.

LAST MEETING

10/2/22 in Greensboro, NC; Chattanooga 1, UNCG 0. The game was decided on an OWN goal by the Spartans off a Chattanooga corner kick.

ABOUT CHATTANOOGA (8-4-5, 5-1-3 SoCon)

The Mocs claimed their first-ever Southern Conference title and had 10 players named to three postseason Southern Conference Teams. Two are on the all-conference first team, four are on the second team and four are on the all-freshman team. Maggie Shaw was named the SoCon Defensive Player of the Year for the second time and Gavin McKinney earned his second SoCon Coach of the Year nod.

Eight wins by the Mocs ties for fourth all-time. Mackenzie Smith has a team-best 12 points on five goals and two assists. Birna Johannsdottir, with two goals and five assists, is second on the team in scoring with nine points. Clarissa Salinas has eight points on three goals and two assists. Caroline Ekern has an 8-2-5 overall record and six clean sheets. She ranks third all-time for goals against average at 0.95, sixth for wins and fifth for shutouts as a freshman.

Chattanooga defeated 8-seed Wofford 2-1 in the quarterfinal round of the Southern Conference Tournament, advancing to take on fourth-seeded UNCG in the semifinal. Caroline Richvalsky scored her second goal of the season on an assist from Birna Johannsdottir to give the Mocs the lead in the 15th minute. In the second half, Mackenzie Smith slotted a pass into the box for Johannsdottir for the second goal of the match and the eventual game winner. Wofford scored late in the match but it wouldn’t be enough.

ABOUT UNCG (9-7-3, 4-3-2 SoCon)

The Spartans have outscored opponents 30 goals to 24 and have gotten goals from 13 different players. Maddy Gilhool leads her team with eight goals and has an assist for 17 points. Gabi Santora is second on the team with 12 points on three goals and six assists. Hannah Morten has four goals for the Spartans and Ava Kiss added four assists. Abby Buchholz is 5-6-1 in the net for UNCG with four shutouts. She has a 1.18 goals against average and a .789 saves percentage.

In the quarterfinal match against Western Carolina, Gilhool and Caroline Wood each had a goal in the win and Santora assisted on the first score.

THE OTHER SIDE OF THE BRACKET

– Samford tied Chattanooga for the league title and is the No. 2 seeds

– Samford shutout #7 The Citadel 2-0 to advance.

– Well. 3 Mercer and No. 6 ETSU went into overtime tied 1-1. Mercer advanced 3-2 on penalty kicks.

– Semifinal Sunday No. 2 Samford vs. No. 3 Mercer, 1:00 pm Central Time.

UP NEXT

The Winner of the Chattanooga vs. UNCG and the Winner of the Samford vs. Mercer matches will meet next weekend on Nov. 5 or 6 at the home of the highest remaining seed.