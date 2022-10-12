Soccer Hosts No. 12 Duke For Paint It Pink Match

The Seminoles are coming off a week in which they went 1-1 on the road, earning a 1-0 win over No. 2 Virginia on Thursday before losing 4-0 to No. 17 Notre Dame on Sunday.

SERIES HISTORY VS. DUKE

Sunday’s meeting between the Seminoles and the Blue Devils will be the 35th meeting between the two programs. Florida State is 16-11-7 all-time against Duke.

The Seminoles are 14-5-5 against Duke since 2005. Florida State has out-scored Duke 45-36 with 15 shutouts in the first 34 games of the series.

Since 2012, Florida State has out-scored the Blue Devils 16-7 with eight of their nine wins coming by way of a shutout.

The last time these two teams met was last season. Duke won 1-0, scoring the game’s only goal in the 27th minute by Tess Boade. Mia Justus played all 90 minutes recording one save for FSU.

ROQUE IS DOMINANT IN GOAL

In just over two seasons as Florida State’s starting goalkeeper, Cristina Roque is a combined 32-0-8 and has started in two National Championship games.

She recorded a career-high 10 saves in a shutout win over No. 2 Virginia, earning her ACC CO-Defensive Player of the Week Honors.

In her career she has a 0.51 goals against average, 81 saves, a .794 save percentage and 23 shutouts.

Roque is the NCAA’s active leader in Goals Against Average.

DOMINATING POSSESSION ONCE AGAIN

After possessing the ball for an average of 65.8 percent of every game last season the Noles are back at it again in 2022. FSU has averaged possessing the ball 62.5 percent of the time in 2022.

HOME SWEET HOME

Florida State is 185-15-11 (.903) at home since 2005.

The Noles are 116-7-8 (.9156 in their last 131 matches played at home, dating back to 2011. FSU has 41 wins over ranked opponents during that time.

Florida State finished the 2021 season 12-0-1 and unbeaten at home for the 10th time since 2005.

