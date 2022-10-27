Soccer Hosts Kentucky for Senior Night and Regular Season Finale

Well. 9 Soccer (10-3-3, 5-2-2 SEC) is set to host Kentucky (7-8-2, 0-7-2 SEC) for the regular season finale on Thursday, October 27 at 6:30 pm Seven Seniors will be honored in a postgame recognition for senior night.

The Seniors to be honored are Anna Podojil, Bea Franklin, Grace Barbara, McKenna Saul, Reagan Swindall, Jessica De Filippo and Shana Flynn.

Match Info

Who: Well. 9 Arkansas vs. Kentucky

What: Senior Night and regular-season finale

When: Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m

Where: Razorback Field

Follow Along: SECN+ | Live Stats

Notes

>> Arkansas trails in the series with Kentucky, 10-13-2. Arkansas has won the last three meetings, including the most recent one, in 2020 in Lexington, 4-1. Then-sophomore Anna Podojil recorded a brace in the win.

>> The Razorbacks own a 54-9-3 home record dating back to 2016. Eight of those 54 victories came against ranked teams.

>> The Razorbacks own a 19-7-3 away record dating back to 2019. 14 of those wins have come in league play.

>> Ava Tankersley Ranks third in the SEC in shot accuracy (.610) and Ranks second in the conference (sixth in the nation) in assists per game (.62). Her 10 assists rank second in the SEC and sixth nationally.

>> For the first time ever, the NCAA DI Women’s Soccer Committee announced its Top-10 teams through Oct. 13. The Hogs came in at No. 8 in the rankings.

>> Anna Podojil’s 43 career goals and 113 career points rank sixth and fourth, respectively, nationally among active DI Women’s college soccer players.

>> Podojil was named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA DI Players to Watch and also Top Drawer Soccer’s Preseason Best XI first team.

>> Podojil, Bea Franklin, Jessica De Filippo, Ellie Podojil and Bryana Hunter were named to the SEC Preseason Watch List.

>> The Razorbacks started the season ranked No. 8 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll and No. 9 in TopDrawerSoccer’s preseason poll.