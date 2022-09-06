Soccer Hosts Eastern Michigan Thursday in Battle of the Eagles

By Hunter Hurst, Morehead State Athletic Media Relations

SCHEDULE (LINKS TO LIVE STATS AND VIDEO)

MOREHEAD, Ky. – The city of Morehead will host two teams of Eagles this Thursday, as the Morehead State soccer team faces off with Eastern Michigan under the lights at MSU Soccer Field. Both teams secured a 1-1 draw in their last match (MSU vs. Queens, and EMU vs. Dartmouth). Morehead State scored four goals last week, including a three goal outburst vs. VMI, the program’s first three goal game in over a year.

Kickoff is set for 6:00 pm ET Thursday, with live stats and live streaming available.

INSIDE THE SERIES

Season Records

Morehead State (2-3-1)

Eastern Michigan (1-2-2)

Last Win

Morehead State (9/1): 3-1 over VMI

Eastern Michigan (8/21): 4-0 over Illinois State

Previous Meeting

Eastern Michigan defeated Morehead State 2-1 in Ypsilanti on 9/5/21 in the only prior meeting between the two programs.

