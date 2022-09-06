Soccer Hosts Eastern Michigan Thursday in Battle of the Eagles
By Hunter Hurst, Morehead State Athletic Media Relations
SCHEDULE (LINKS TO LIVE STATS AND VIDEO)
MOREHEAD, Ky. – The city of Morehead will host two teams of Eagles this Thursday, as the Morehead State soccer team faces off with Eastern Michigan under the lights at MSU Soccer Field. Both teams secured a 1-1 draw in their last match (MSU vs. Queens, and EMU vs. Dartmouth). Morehead State scored four goals last week, including a three goal outburst vs. VMI, the program’s first three goal game in over a year.
Kickoff is set for 6:00 pm ET Thursday, with live stats and live streaming available.
INSIDE THE SERIES
Season Records
- Morehead State (2-3-1)
- Eastern Michigan (1-2-2)
Last Win
- Morehead State (9/1): 3-1 over VMI
- Eastern Michigan (8/21): 4-0 over Illinois State
Previous Meeting
- Eastern Michigan defeated Morehead State 2-1 in Ypsilanti on 9/5/21 in the only prior meeting between the two programs.
NOTABLE
- Hadley Cytron has scored in back to back matches, and leads the team in shots with nine on the season. She also leads the team in assists with two.
- Nicole Fiantaco registered a goal and an assist in Thursday’s win over VMI. Fiantaco is tied with Cytron for the team lead in goals with two on the season.
- Madelyn Mozeleskiwho leads all Morehead State Defenders in minutes played, has to sit out the match due to being shown a red card in Sunday’s match vs. Queens.
- Michelle Jerantowski has played all 540 minutes in goal for Morehead State this season. The Illinois native has saved 18 of the 56 shots she has faced.
- Morehead State has scored six goals in as many games this season, after only scoring 10 goals in 18 matches in 2021.