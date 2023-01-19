Soccer Hosts Alumni Social at 2023 USC Convention

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Lock Haven University men’s and Women’s soccer program were well represented at the United Soccer Coaches (USC) 2023 Convention in Philadelphia, and on Friday (Jan. 13) night a number of alumni gathered to celebrate the past and future of the Bald Eagles .

Among the honorees at the convention, current head Women’s Coach Sunny Gelnovatch and alumna Alexa Ream (’16) were named to the 30 Under 30 Class of 2022-23. For the full release, click here:

Head men’s Coach Patrick Long (’08) Hosted a social event for well over 30 alumni on Friday. The Haven honored former head Coach Michael Parker who was inducted into the Lock Haven Athletics Hall of Fame in the fall, and they also recognized and welcomed the newly-hired Coach Gelnovatch to the family.

Attendees:

Matt Deming

Chris Spinks

Drew Clemens

Kevin Wolfe

Patrick Long

Martin Pletz

Leadopoe Geain

Lenny Long

Phil Stephenson

Adam Munro

Ryan Czop

Jake Lezak

Tom Rowan

Chase Tackett

Josh Wertz

Beckham Sibiski

Dave Hartlaub

Paul Huckett

Mark Sildve

Randy May

Ken Van Demark

Tim Gargan

Chris Penny

Ray Wahl

Cam Uhlig

Bill Hibbs

Andy Meehan

Andrew Mason

Angelo Zalalas

Keith Betts

MSOC Head Coach Patrick Long

WSOC Head Coach Sunny Gelnovatch