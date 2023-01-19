Soccer Hosts Alumni Social at 2023 USC Convention
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Lock Haven University men’s and Women’s soccer program were well represented at the United Soccer Coaches (USC) 2023 Convention in Philadelphia, and on Friday (Jan. 13) night a number of alumni gathered to celebrate the past and future of the Bald Eagles .
Among the honorees at the convention, current head Women’s Coach Sunny Gelnovatch and alumna Alexa Ream (’16) were named to the 30 Under 30 Class of 2022-23. For the full release, click here:
Head men’s Coach Patrick Long (’08) Hosted a social event for well over 30 alumni on Friday. The Haven honored former head Coach Michael Parker who was inducted into the Lock Haven Athletics Hall of Fame in the fall, and they also recognized and welcomed the newly-hired Coach Gelnovatch to the family.
Attendees:
Matt Deming
Chris Spinks
Drew Clemens
Kevin Wolfe
Patrick Long
Martin Pletz
Leadopoe Geain
Lenny Long
Phil Stephenson
Adam Munro
Ryan Czop
Jake Lezak
Tom Rowan
Chase Tackett
Josh Wertz
Beckham Sibiski
Dave Hartlaub
Paul Huckett
Mark Sildve
Randy May
Ken Van Demark
Tim Gargan
Chris Penny
Ray Wahl
Cam Uhlig
Bill Hibbs
Andy Meehan
Andrew Mason
Angelo Zalalas
Keith Betts
MSOC Head Coach Patrick Long
WSOC Head Coach Sunny Gelnovatch