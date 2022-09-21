Soccer Hosts A Pair of ACC Opponents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 7 Florida State soccer team (5-0-2) is at home against a pair of ACC opponents this weekend as they host Louisville on Thursday, September 22 and No. 14 Clemson on Sunday, September 25. Thursday’s game is at 7 PM and Sunday’s game is at 1 PM. Both games are on ACCNX.

Florida State is coming off a 6-0 shutout win over Boston College in the ACC opener. Onyi Echegini recorded her first career hat trick to lead the Noles. She was named the ACC’s Offensive Player of the Week for her performance.

SERIES HISTORY VS. LOUISVILLE

Thursday’s meeting with Boston College will be the ninth all-time meeting between the two programs. FSU currently leads the series 8-0 and the Noles are a perfect 4-0 at home.

The last time the two teams met was last season in Louisville. Florida State would win 3-0. FSU would get all three of its goals in the second half.

Beata Olsson got things started in the 53rd minute off an assist by Jenna Nighswonger. Jody Brown expanded the lead in the 63rd minute and Nighswonger capped things off in the 65th minute.

Mia Justus started the game in goal and played all 90 minutes. She faced only three shots, one of which was on goal and recorded one save.

SERIES HISTORY VS. CLEMSON

Sunday’s meeting will be the 33rdrd all-time meeting between Florida State and Clemson in soccer. The Seminoles lead the series 20-8-4. FSU is 10-3-1 against the Tigers at home.

The last time the two teams met was a season ago in Clemson. Florida State won 4-1 after the Tigers got the first goal of the game. Clemson went up 1-0 in the third minute after an FSU own goal. The Noles would score four straight goals, thanks to Kirsten Pavlisko, Jenna Nighswonger and two goals from Beata Olsson.

Cristina Roque played the whole game in goal and faced only four shots all game.

SEPTEMBER SUCCESS

The Seminoles have dominated the month of September with an all-time record of 142-56-11 (.706) in September and have won 60 of their last 72 matches played during the month of September.

The Noles are 98-20-8 (.810) in September since 2005 and have 71 shutouts.

HOME SWEET HOME

Florida State is 183-15-11 (.901) at home since 2005.

The Noles are 114-7-8 (.915) in their last 139 matches played at home, dating back to 2011. FSU has 40 wins over ranked opponents during that time.

Florida State finished the 2021 season 12-0-1 and unbeaten at home for the 10th time since 2005.

ROQUE IS DOMINANT IN GOAL

In just over two seasons as Florida State’s starting goalkeeper, Cristina Roque is a combined 30-0-8 and has started in two National Championship games.

In her career she has a 0.51 goals against average, 68 saves, a .773 save percentage and 22 shutouts

Roque is the NCAA’s active leader in Goals Against Average

SPREADING THE WEALTH

Florida State has scored 25 goals this season and they have been scored by 12 different student-athletes.

DOMINATING POSSESSION ONCE AGAIN

After possessing the ball for an average of 65.8 percent of every game last season the Noles are back at it again in 2022. FSU has averaged possessing the ball 67 percent of the time in 2022.

