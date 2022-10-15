Soccer Honors Seniors in Home Final Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Mocs soccer team is on a historic run through the Southern Conference and looking for its first-ever regular season title. With three games to play, the Mocs need just one more win to wrap up the regular season title.

Prior to the match, the Mocs will honor eight seniors: Avery Catlett , Cameron Giles , Shelby Hash , Julia Perrusquia , Abbey Saddler , Maggie Shaw , Ashton Shields , Sydney Weinstein .

GAME DAY INFORMATION

vs. East Tennessee State

Time: 1:00 p.m

Site: Chattanooga | UTC Sports Complex

Links for live streaming on ESPN+ and Live Stats are available online at GoMocs.com on the Women’s soccer schedule page.

CHATTANOOGA vs. EAST TENNESSEE STATE

Chattanooga leads the series with ETSU 9-5-3. The Mocs are 3-0-1 in the last four meetings and have won the last two meetings. At home, the Mocs are 5-1-2 against the Bucs.

LAST MEETING

10/15/21: Chattanooga 1, East Tennessee State 0; Johnson City, Tenn.

ABOUT CHATTANOOGA (7-3-3, 5-0-1)

– Unbeaten in the last six games: 5-0-1; four by shutout.

– All Southern Conference wins have been decided by one or fewer goals.

Players to watch

– Mackenzie Smith : leads the Mocs with nine points on four goals and one assist.

– Clarissa Salinas : Second on the team in scoring with three goals and two assists.

– Birna Johannsdottir : has a team-high four assists.

– Caroilne Ekern: 7-1-3 overall record. 0.94 goals against average. Five shutouts.

ABOUT ETSU (5-5-4, 3-2-2)

– The Bucs are unbeaten through the last five games: 3-0-2.

– Third in the SoCon standings after earning a draw at Samford.

– Average 1.07 goals per game.

Players to watch

– Emma Arnold: leads the team with nine points on four goals and one assist.

– Grace Eatz: second on the team in scoring with five points on two goals and one assist.

– Shu Ohba: 2-3-2 with two shutouts.