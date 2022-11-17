Soccer holiday gift guide: World Cup ideas for what to get a fan of the beautiful game

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup approaching quickly, fans are in the football mood.

Breaking from historical tradition, this year’s tournament is being held across November and December, leading into the holiday season.

So while you get in the World Cup mood, get in the giving mood as well with the holiday season fast approaching.

Since you probably can’t quite afford to gift your mate a pair of Giant pandas ahead of the 2022 World Cup, The Sporting News is here to give you unique and affordable gift ideas with a football theme for the upcoming festivities.

Greatest football plays Coasters

If you want a classy gift that will add a subtle football touch to a room without being too obvious or flashy, try these outstanding “greatest plays” Coasters from Playbook Products, which put a selection of four chalkboard-style play designs on stone slab Coasters .

They have them for all top Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Man United, and Tottenham, plus other big European Clubs like AC Milan, Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich, PSG, Real Madrid, and many more.

There are also plays available for national teams such as Brazil, England, France, Germany, Italy, and the United States men’s and women’s sides.

For example, for England, the set of four includes the Geoff Hurst goal in the 1966 World Cup final, the Emile Heskey goal in 2001 against Germany to “Make It Five” in World Cup qualifying, the David Beckham free-kick against Greece to secure a World Cup place, and the Eric Dier penalty against Colombia in the 2018 World Cup to “break the curse” of penalty shootouts.

World Cup trophy-shaped beer mug

Want to get ready for the 2022 World Cup in style? How about breaking out a mug shaped like the World Cup trophy?! You’ll be the hit at your watch party while you enjoy the matches with friends, and if your team wins the tournament, you can celebrate in style with a Trophy you can drink from!

Find it on Amazon where it comes with a pair of ice cube tongs.

Iconic Moments apparel

Much like the Greatest plays Coasters above, this collection of apparel features simple artwork to recall iconic moments throughout football history.

The image above features Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous ‘SIUUU’ goal celebration, but there are many to choose from. The selection from Goosey Clothing includes:

Sergio Aguero’s iconic goal to win the 2012 Premier League title

Mohamed Salah’s goal celebration to commemorate his Premier League goalscoring record

Didier Drogba with the Champions League Trophy to memorialize his big 2012 final for Chelsea

Wayne Rooney’s famous bicycle kick for Manchester United vs. Man City

Alan Shearer to commemorate his Premier League career goalscoring record

Plus many others like Paul Scholes, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Steven Gerrard, Dennis Bergkamp, ​​and so many other iconic options.

FIFA-inspired Ultimate Team personalized card

Ever wanted to be the star of your very own FIFA game? Now you can get your ratings, just like the professionals, with a personalized FIFA 23-inspired player card.

Show off your 99 for pace, or your 95 for shooting that’s better than Erling Haaland to Impress your Buddies and Hang on your wall.

There are numerous online retailers who offer the chance to personalize your own card, and many offer worldwide shipping too.

Football Clubs of Europe poster

If you’re looking for something to spruce up the walls, check out this excellent poster that features all the Clubs across Europe in geographical layout.

Found on Popchart, this awesome map is perfect for any fan of away days or someone who loves to appreciate the European game. It comes in one size of 36×24 with framing options of black, white, and walnut, or you can purchase it mounted on a panel or print-only.

FIFA World Cup match ball history poster

If you’re looking for someone who appreciates World Cup history, a poster of the match balls through the tournament’s nearly 100 years is a great place to start.

This great find from Etsy shows the Evolution of the game through 20 Editions of the FIFA World Cup, from the third-ever tournament in 1938 all the way up to the 2022 edition in Qatar. It features famous match balls such as Allen Officiel from the 1938 tournament in France, the Brazuca ball from 2014 in Brazil and Fevernova from the 2002 tournament in Japan & South Korea.

It comes in a maple wood frame in black, mocha, or white in sizes 8×10, 11×14, 16×20, 18×24, 20×24, 20×30 and 24×36.

Monthly subscription box — Kits, equipment, apparel

While one gift is nice, how about a subscription box? These provide fun for the whole year and feature gifts that any football lover will enjoy. Each box has a different theme, so here’s a breakdown of each type.

Kit subscriptions: Secret Shirt & Mystery Football Kit

Do you or someone you know enjoy collecting football kits from around the world? This is the perfect gift. A subscription to either Secret Shirt Co. or Mystery Football Kit will be sure to put a smile on someone’s face.

At Secret Shirt Co., you can choose your size, choose teams you don’t want shirts from (for example, if you’re getting a gift for an Arsenal fan, you may not want them to receive a Spurs kit!), and choose from either New Shirts, Pre-Loved Shirts, Classic Shirts, or Kids Shirts boxes.

At Mystery Football Kit, it’s a similar process, although they have one-time options for a single box or a three-box delivery as well, if you’d rather not shell out the money to purchase a full year’s subscription.

Equipment subscription — Soccer Crate

If you’re looking for a gift for an up-and-coming player or someone who can’t stop kicking around even when training’s over, consider looking to Soccer Crate for a gift subscription, where Quarterly boxes bring a wide range of content.

You can choose either men’s or women’s as well as their shirt size, short size, and age group and start receiving plenty of assorted football-related accessories, such as apparel, balls, water bottles, backpacks and even training equipment like cones, bands, videos, and other items to help the next Premier League star train in their backyard.

Stocking stuffers and other small football gifts

Scarves

A scarf can be a fun and useful way to represent your team, nation or club. They commemorate specific matches and events, or simply show off a fan’s love for their side.

At World Soccer Shop, they have team-specific scarves for the 2022 World Cup already available, along with other more generic national team scarves to represent your team in warm or cold weather as you wear it or wave it!

Football Quiz book or calendar

Know someone who loves to test their knowledge of the beautiful game? A collection of trivia might be the perfect gift.

Check out this great 2023 tear-off desk calendar from UK company Calendar Club or the officially licensed FIFA Ultimate Football Quiz book! These will surely keep any fan busy for hours, or all year long!

World Cup chart

Looking to make a gift rather than buy one? How about crafting a World Cup chart for that fan who you know will be following the whole tournament?!

Download and print a great bracket, such as this one from World Cup Pass, and set about jazzing it up by mounting it on poster board and giving it your own personal creative touch.