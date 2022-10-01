Soccer Holds No. 21 Mississippi State to a 0-0 Draw

Next Game: at Tennessee 10/6/2022 | 6 p.m October 06 (Thu) / 6 pm at Tennessee

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri soccer team held No. 21 Mississippi State to a 0-0 draw Friday, Sept. 30 at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium. The Tigers are now 1-2-1 in conference play.

Mizzou (4-5-2) held Mississippi State (9-0-3) scoreless despite the Bulldogs being tied for third in the Southeastern Conference with an average of 2.00 goals per game. Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Bella Hollenbach had her third shutout of her career, with six saves posted.

Sophomore Kylie Dobbs continues to be an Offensive force for the Tigers as they outshot the Bulldogs, 10-7, with Dobbs tallying four shots, a career-high. Despite the sophomore’s efforts, Mizzou was held without a goal through 90 minutes as the two league foes tied, 0-0.

NOTES

Under Head Coach Stefanie Golan Mizzou is now 2-3-1 when playing an opponent ranked in the United Soccer Coaches Top-25

Dobbs posted a career-high in shots with four.

Mizzou now holds an all-time record of 4-3-2 against Mississippi State.

Hollenbach posted the third shutout of her career.

UP NEXT

Mizzou will take on Tennessee Thursday, Oct. 6, in Knoxville, Tenn. First kick is scheduled for 6 pm

