Soccer Heads West to Face No. 13 BYU and Grand Canyon

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas soccer (4-1-0) will head west for a ranked Matchup with No. 13 BYU on Thursday, Sept. 8, and then travel to Phoenix, Arizona and face the Grand Canyon on Sunday, Sept. 11.

The Hogs and Cougars have met once on the pitch, last season at Razorback Field. Arkansas shut out then-ranked No. 24 BYU after forward Anna Podojil notched her fourth career brace.

The match, originally scheduled for an 8 pm CT first kick, was pushed back an hour due to heat.

Sunday’s match at Grand Canyon will feature the first meeting between the two squads in a battle of 2021 conference champions. GCU won the WAC regular season and tournament titles and is picked to win the league again in 2022.

Both matches will be streamed live on byuTV and ESPN Plus, respectively. The match against BYU will also be streamed on the radio.

Match Info

Opponent: Well. 13 BYU (Sept. 8) and Grand Canyon (Sept. 11)

First Kick: 9 pm (BYU) and 8 pm (GCU)

Links: Live Stats | Live Stream (byuTV & ESPN+) | Listen

Quick Kicks

Arkansas won the Lone meeting with BYU, 2-0, last season in Fayetteville. The win was the Razorbacks’ first of the 2021 season.

The Razorbacks own a 51-9-2 home record dating back to 2016. Eight of those 51 victories are over ranked teams.

The Razorbacks currently lead the conference in SOG per game (10.40), shot accuracy (.520), and corner kicks per game (9.00).

The Hogs were ranked in the top 10 to start the season and came in at No. 8 in the United Soccer Coaches poll and No. 9 in TopDrawerSoccer’s preseason poll.

The Razorbacks were selected to finish second in the conference by the league’s head coaches.

Arkansas’ 2022 roster contains 15 newcomers: 12 freshmen and 3 transfers.

Arkansas advanced to its first NCAA Elite 8 last season.

Senior Anna Podojil was named to USC’s Forwards to Watch, and TopDrawerSoccer’s Preseason Best XI First Team and the No. 2 players on their preseason top 100 watch list.

Podojil, Bryana Hunter, Bea Franklin, Jessica De Filippo and Ellie Podojil joined the SEC Preseason Watch List.

The Hogs will open SEC play on the road on Sept. 16 against Mississippi State. Arkansas will return to Razorback Field on Sept. 22 to face Auburn.

For more information on Arkansas Soccer, follow @RazorbackSoccer on Twitter.