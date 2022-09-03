Soccer Heads to Gainesville For the Sunshine Showdown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 10 Florida State soccer team (1-0-2) heads down to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators (2-3) on Sunday at 5 PM. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network +.

Florida State is coming off its home opener in which the Seminoles tied the Auburn Tigers 1-1. FSU enters the game against the Gators unbeaten on the season and unbeaten in its last 12 games dating back to last season.

SERIES HISTORY VS. FLORIDA

Sunday’s meeting between the Seminoles and the Gators marks the 28th meeting between the two programs. The Seminoles lead the series 14-13, with Florida State winning each of the last four matches. The Seminoles trailed in the series 13-10 before winning the last four, three of which were in Tallahassee.

The two teams met last season in Tallahassee. Florida State won 5-2, with three goals in the first half and two in the second half. Florida scored first with a goal in the 10th minute, but FSU went on to score five straight goals. Both Beata Olsson and Clara Robbins scored two goals each and Jaelin Howell scored the first goal of the game for the Seminoles.

SEPTEMBER SUCCESS

The Seminoles have dominated the month of September with an all-time record of 138-56-11 (.700) in September and have won 56 of their last 68 matches played during the month of September.

The Noles are 94-20-8 (.803) in September since 2005 and have 67 shutouts.

ROAD SWEET ROAD

The Seminoles have been impressive away from the friendly confines of the Seminole Soccer Complex, posting a true road record of 46-16-10 (.708) since 2013, as well as a neutral site mark of 24-5-3 (.797 ).

FSU has lost just 16 times in its last 72 road games – including 13 one-goal matches with nine against ranked teams.

ROQUE IS DOMINANT IN GOAL

In just over two seasons as Florida State’s starting goalkeeper, Cristina Roque is a combined 28-0-8 and has started in two National Championship games.

In her career she has a 0.535 goals against average, 66 saves, a .767 save percentage and 20 shutouts.

DOMINATING POSSESSION ONCE AGAIN

After possessing the ball for an average of 65.8 percent of every game last season the Noles are back at it again in 2022. FSU has averaged possessing the ball 67.3 percent of the time in 2022.

