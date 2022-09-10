Soccer Heads to Cincinnati for Sunday Matinee
By Hunter Hurst, Morehead State Athletic Media Relations
SCHEDULE (LINKS TO LIVE STATS AND VIDEO)
MOREHEAD, Ky. — The Morehead State soccer team heads to Cincinnati this Sunday riding a three match streak without a loss, including wins over VMI on 9/1 and a win over Eastern Michigan on Thursday. Cincinnati comes into the match after a 2-2 draw with Western Michigan Thursday.
Kickoff is slated for 1:00 pm ET, with live streaming available via ESPN+.
INSIDE THE SERIES
Season Records
- Morehead State (3-3-1)
- Cincinnati (3-1-3)
Previous Meeting
- Cincinnati defeated Morehead State 4-0 in 2017.
All-Time Series
- Cincinnati is 6-0-0 all-time vs. Morehead State.
NOTABLE
- Reigning OVC Co-Offensive Player of the Week Hadley Cytron picked up another assist in MSU’s win over Eastern Michigan on Thursday, bringing her total to three. She leads the team in both assists and points on the year.
- Sejla Podzic scored her first goal as an Eagle on Thursday, heading in Cytron’s cross to give MSU a lead it never lost.
- Michelle Jerantowski posted her second shutout of the season vs. EMU, marking her eighth career shutout since transferring to Morehead State.
- Madelyn Mozeleski Returns to the pitch on Sunday after not being able to play on Thursday due to being shown red vs. Queens.
- This marks the final non-conference match of the season for Morehead State, as OVC play begins a week from Sunday vs. Southern Indiana.