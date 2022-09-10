Soccer Heads to Cincinnati for Sunday Matinee

By Hunter Hurst, Morehead State Athletic Media Relations

MOREHEAD, Ky. — The Morehead State soccer team heads to Cincinnati this Sunday riding a three match streak without a loss, including wins over VMI on 9/1 and a win over Eastern Michigan on Thursday. Cincinnati comes into the match after a 2-2 draw with Western Michigan Thursday.

Kickoff is slated for 1:00 pm ET, with live streaming available via ESPN+.

INSIDE THE SERIES

Season Records

Morehead State (3-3-1)

Cincinnati (3-1-3)

Previous Meeting

Cincinnati defeated Morehead State 4-0 in 2017.

All-Time Series

Cincinnati is 6-0-0 all-time vs. Morehead State.

