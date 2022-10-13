Soccer Heads Back to Missouri to Open New OVC Rivalry with Lindenwood
MOREHEAD, Ky. –
A new rivalry is on the horizon for the Morehead State soccer team as the Eagles head back to Missouri to face new OVC foe Lindenwood for the first time ever. MSU currently sits deadlocked for first place in the Ohio Valley Conference with Tennessee Tech and SIUE.
Kickoff from St. Charles, Mo., is set for 2:00 pm ET Sunday, with live stats available. No live stream of the game will be available.
INSIDE THE SERIES
Season Records
- Morehead State (6-4-3, 3-0-2 OVC)
- Lindenwood (5-6-4, 2-1-3 OVC)
Last Five Matches & Current Streak
- Morehead State (3-0-2) T1
- Lindenwood (1-2-2) T1
NOTABLE
- Sunday’s match will be a sort of Homecoming for Hadley Cytron, whose hometown of Creve Coeur, Mo., is just 14 miles from Lindenwood. Cytron is tied for the team lead in goals scored on the season with four, and her 11 points lead the team.
- Nicole Fiantaco’s goal vs. SEMO tied her with Cytron for the team lead with four. Her 10 points rank her second on the team.
- Madelyn Mozeleski is second on the team in minutes played at 950 on the season, and has an assist in back to back games.
- Avery Redmon is first on the team in minutes played, being on the field for 1,040 minutes. She has started in all 13 games for Morehead State.
- Erin Gibbs leads the OVC in both GAA (0.36) and save percentage (0.941). The freshman from Arizona has started every OVC game for MSU, allowing only two goals while making 35 saves.
- Morehead State and Lindenwood are tied for second in the OVC in goals scored, as both teams have scored 14 goals this season.