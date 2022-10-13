Soccer Heads Back to Missouri to Open New OVC Rivalry with Lindenwood

SCHEDULE PAGE (LINKS TO LIVE STATS AND VIDEO)

MOREHEAD, Ky. –

A new rivalry is on the horizon for the Morehead State soccer team as the Eagles head back to Missouri to face new OVC foe Lindenwood for the first time ever. MSU currently sits deadlocked for first place in the Ohio Valley Conference with Tennessee Tech and SIUE.

Kickoff from St. Charles, Mo., is set for 2:00 pm ET Sunday, with live stats available. No live stream of the game will be available.

INSIDE THE SERIES

Season Records

Morehead State (6-4-3, 3-0-2 OVC)

Lindenwood (5-6-4, 2-1-3 OVC)

Last Five Matches & Current Streak

Morehead State (3-0-2) T1

Lindenwood (1-2-2) T1

NOTABLE