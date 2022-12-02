Soccer Has Three United Soccer Coaches All-Americans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State soccer team has three student-athletes named All-Americans by the United Soccer Coaches as announced on Friday Afternoon.

Jenna Nighswonger was named a First Team All-American and Cristina Roque and Jody Brown were named to the third team. This is the first All-American Honor for all three Seminoles.

Nighswonger becomes Florida State’s 23rdrd First Team All-American in program history. With three All-Americans in 2022, FSU has earned 57 all-time All-American accolades. This makes the 14th time that Florida State has had multiple All-Americans in a season.

Nighswonger’s First Team All-American Honor is the first All-American Honor of her career. She has had a career year through 22 games this season. She has a career-high in points (28), assists (16) and goals (six). Nighswonger has been named to the TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week three times and was named the TDS and College Soccer News National Player of the Week on October 18 after recording three assists against No. 12 Duke. She was named First Team All-Atlantic Region and to the All-ACC First Team and was named the ACC Tournament MVP after finishing with two goals and an assist against No. 2 North Carolina and No. 4 Notre Dame.

Roque is having yet another Stellar season in the net for the Seminoles. She has a 12-1-3 record with seven shutouts so far this season. Roque has recorded a career-high 57 saves this season, including a single-game high 10 against No. 2 Virginia. She has a .826 save percentage and a .740 goals-against average. Her .593 career goals-against average is the lowest among active players in the NCAA. Roque was named First Team All-Atlantic Region and to the All-ACC First Team and was named the ACC’s Goalkeeper of the Year.

Brown is having a career year as well, with eight goals, nine assists and 25 points through 22 games. She has been electric on the Offensive end of the field all season, showing off her speed and allowing the Seminole offense to score 62 goals so far this season. Brown has recorded two multi-goal games this season with two goals against both No. 14 Clemson and No. 12 Duke. She was named First Team All-Atlantic Region and to the All-ACC First Team and the ACC All-Tournament Team.

UP NEXT:

Florida State kicks off the College Cup against North Carolina Tonight at 6 pm on ESPNU

