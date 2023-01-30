Soccer games on Paramount+ in February

There’s plenty of soccer games on Paramount+ this February. Here’s a rundown of some of the best action coming our way:

UEFA Champions League

After a condensed schedule of Group Stage games brought on by the Qatar World Cup in November and December, the world’s biggest club competition is back on Valentine’s Day with the Round of 16. PSG-Bayern, Dortmund-Chelsea and a rematch of last year’s final Liverpool-Madrid highlight the initial batch of first leg fixtures.

UEFA Europa (and Conference) League

That same week, the second- and third-tiers of European competition also return. Europa League and Conference League kick off on February 16, with Barcelona versus Manchester United the Headline act.

Serie A

The Italian top flight continues in February starting on the 4th, with every match available on Paramount+.

Big matchups include the Derby della MadonninaInter vs AC Milan on February 5, Lazio-Atalanta on February 11, Juve-Fiorentina on the 12th, and Milan-Atalanta on February 26. The Turin Derby wraps up the month with Juventus hosting Torino FC on February 28.

Coppa Italia Quarterfinals

The final eight sides in Italy’s domestic cup take the field early in the month. Inter vs Atalanta (pre-February, January 31), Roma vs. Cremonese (February 1), Fiorentina vs. Torino (February 1), and Lazio v Juventus (February 2) should provide some juicy action.

Women’s Super League

The top level of Women’s football in England is Featured on Paramount+. Select games are available throughout each month featuring some of the biggest club names in soccer, like Arsenal and Manchester United. The exact February schedule on Paramount+ is not set at this time, but you can expect at least 3-4 games to appear on the service.

For the most up to date listings of what you can find on Paramount+ each day, visit our Paramount+ schedule page.

Note that schedules are subject to change.