Soccer finishes at No. 15 in final Top Drawer Soccer poll

AUSTIN, Texas – An impressive 2022 campaign that saw Texas soccer post a 15-3-4 overall record while securing the program’s first Big 12 Conference regular-season title since 2001 has led to a No. 15 ranking in the final Top Drawer Soccer Top 25 poll of the season.

National Champion UCLA (20-2-1) led the way in the final listing with runner-up North Carolina (20-4-1), Alabama (22-2-1), Florida State (17-3-3) and Notre Dame (17-3-3) rounded out the top five. Virginia (16-4-3), Arkansas (13-4-5), Duke (15-5-3), Stanford (17-2-3) and Penn State (15-5-3) held down spots 6- 10.

Texas ended the year as one of just two Big 12 Conference programs ranked in the final national poll as TCU (14-5-5) came in just behind the Longhorns at No. 16 overall.

The Burnt Orange & White made the 2022 season a memorable one by going 15-3-4 overall to post the second-highest winning percentage in program history (.773). Along the way, the Longhorns secured the program’s first Big 12 Conference regular-season title since 2001, registered a second consecutive unbeaten league regular-season slate and beat Rival Texas A&M in postseason play on the way to a berth in the NCAA Second Round.

From an individual standpoint, sophomore forward Trinity Byars was named a Top 15 national semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy. The Richardson, Texas, native was also chosen as the Big 12 Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year and became just the second first-team United Soccer Coaches All-American in program history after setting a new single-season school record with 17 goals to go with nine assists.