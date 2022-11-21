Soccer fans in Southwest Florida celebrating the kick off of the World Cup

NAPLES, Fla. — Day 2 of the World Cup kicked off on Monday, and one of the biggest matches was England versus Iran. The early-morning game didn’t stop fans from getting up and heading to a local pub to cheer on their favorite team.

32 teams and 64 matches through December is what you can expect at the FIFA World Cup. The Pub in Naples opened several hours early to welcome fans, most cheering is England.

One family sat and watched it from the bar. In just 24 hours, they’ll be heading to Dubai before Landing in Qatar for the US Men’s game as they take on England. The family is bringing something to represent Southwest Florida.

“My very own special flag I made for the occasion representing the Pub,” said Garvis, an England fan. “The only English thing in Naples and I think I did a fairly good job.”

His dad Tony said he played soccer in England and coached here in the United States, passing along the passion for the sport to his children.

“The Pub Naples, Florida” is written on the England flag they will be taking with them.

As they head overseas, others are staying at home to enjoy the World Cup.

“Soccer is everything. We love the World Cup. Every four years,” one fan said. “This is just something that comes once in a lifetime and enjoying this is something special.”