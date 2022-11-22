Soccer fans in Hawaii gear up to watch the 2022 World Cup as Team USA takes the field

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – Team USA Soccer took the field Monday morning in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup. It’s the first appearance from the Americans in eight years.

For those who couldn’t make it to Qatar to watch all the action in person, a local Kailua business has a pretty good alternative.

The Boardroom has a whole setup ahead of all the action. The Windward brunch spot if setup with six big screen TV’s and a covered space to watch the games.

Owner of the Boardroom, Keno Knieriem, says he and his staff are going all out for the occasion.

“We are watching every game every day for the next month,” said Knieriem.

With the excitement surrounding the first appearance from Team USA, Knieriem and friend Roger Thomas expect a lot of interest in the event and soccer in Hawaii.

“There are plenty of opportunities for people to find their love for soccer. You can give us your information and the Leagues will contact you,” said Thomas, who sits on the board for the Hawaii Soccer Association that runs both the adult men’s and the adult Women’s league in Hawaii.

Another soccer fan and member of the Hawaii youth soccer community Lawrence Smalls says he loves seeing young people connect over the sport that brings the entire world together.

“It’s the biggest Sporting event in the world and being able to have a universal language with kicking a soccer ball is something that countries and kids can identify with,” said Smalls. who operates the after school non-profit Advantage Sports Academy.

“We are positively impacting hundreds of kids per week and teaching them healthy lifestyle habits, hard work, character and learning the beautiful game.”

You can learn more about Advantage Sports Academy and youth soccer opportunities at advantagesports.org.

To learn more about adult soccer leagues across the state, click here.

For more information about the festivities at the Boardroom in Kailua, click here.

