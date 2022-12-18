Soccer fans call for Lionel Messi to ‘announce Inter Miami’ after MLS celebrate World Cup final goal

American soccer fans spied what they hoped could be a subtle hint that Lionel Messi might be on his way to Major League Soccer during the most dramatic World Cup final ever.

The Argentina Hero put his team 1-0 up in the final against France with a Sublime penalty after Angel Di Maria had been fouled. He went on to score again and win the World Cup for the first time in his career on penalties, after the game finished 3-3 after extra time.

And the MLS Twitter account marked the moment Messi scored his first by sending out a picture of him celebrating his goal with the caption: ‘This guy’.

With Messi and Inter Miami in talks over a sensational move to the United States next year, US soccer fans thought there might have been a hidden message in the tweet.

‘MLS tweeting this is funny,’ said one fan in response, noting the links between Messi and David Beckham’s Miami team.

Another simply said ‘announce Miami’ while a different fan responded with: ‘Messi to Inter Miami – can you imagine what the jersey sale numbers will be?’

One other soccer fan wrote: ‘Photoshop the Inter Miami jersey on him already’.

Messi and Argentina went 2-0 up when Di Maria scored in the first half and looked destined to win the Trophy in regular time until Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in two minutes late in the second half.

Messi put Argentina ahead again in extra time, only for Mbappe to score a third goal – and a second from the penalty spot – to take the game to a shootout. Messi scored Argentina’s first penalty as his team won 4-2 from the spot.

Sportsmail reported on November 27 that an agreement between Messi and Miami is close, with Beckham playing a key role in organizing the deal.

Messi currently plays club soccer with Paris Saint-Germain, but his contract expires at the end of the European club season in July 2023.

The MLS side believe the Argentina Legend will formalize a switch on a free transfer to become the highest-paid player in the history of the sport in the US.

Messi, 35, is currently understood to be on a salary of around £1.2m-week and would take a pay cut at the Florida franchise, which is co-owned by David Beckham.

He would still be the best paid player in MLS history, however.

But for now, Messi’s world revolves around World Cup glory.

It has been the one Trophy to evade Messi throughout the course of his glittering career, with many believing Glory in Qatar also makes him the best to have ever played the game.