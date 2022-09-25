Soccer Falls to Vanderbilt, 2-0

Next Game: Mississippi State 9/30/2022 | 7 p.m Sept. 30 (Fri) / 7 pm Mississippi State

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri soccer team fell to Vanderbilt 2-0 Sunday, Sept. 25 at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium. The Tigers are now 1-2 in conference play.

After a majority of the game went scoreless, the Commodores (8-1-1) scored at the 87th and 89th minutes of the game. The Tigers (4-5-1) were outshot 12-10. Mizzou’s two shots on goal were registered by the sophomore Milena Fischer and freshman Keegan Good . Missouri racked up six corner kicks compared to Vanderbilt’s two.

Despite pressure from freshman Elena Zuchowski with two back-to-back shots in the 81st minute, the Tigers were unable to push past a goal.

NOTES

This is the third game in a row that Good has posted 2 shots.

Missouri is 6-5-2 all-time against Vanderbilt.

Zuchowski had 2 shots in this game, tying her season-best.

UP NEXT

Missouri will take on Mississippi State Friday, Sept. 30, at Walter Stadium. First kick is scheduled for 7 pm

