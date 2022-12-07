Soccer Falls To UNC In The College Cup Semifinals

CARY, NC – The Florida State soccer team’s season came to an end on Friday night with a 3-2 loss to North Carolina in the College Cup semifinals.

The Seminoles finished their season with a 17-3-3 record and an ACC regular season Championship and an ACC tournament Championship for just the third time in program history. The Noles also advanced to their 13thth College Cup and third straight.

Florida State fell behind at the end of the first half after North Carolina scored its first of three goals in the 42n.d minute. UNC came out in the second half and took a 3-0 lead after goals in the 59thth and 66th minutes.

The Seminoles made a valiant effort to come back, scoring two goals in nine minutes to bring the score to 3-2. Onyi Echegini put the Noles on the board first with a header off a Jody Brown cross. An Echegini cross then led to a header by Heather Payne to give FSU two goals.

That would not be enough as the Seminoles ran out of time. FSU Possessed the ball for 52 percent of the game and had a 25-14 shot advantage and a 13-3 advantage in corner kicks.

