Soccer Falls To Miami In MAC Game

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Central Michigan soccer team fell on Sunday, 3-0, to Miami (Ohio) in a Mid-American Conference match at the CMU Soccer/Lacrosse Complex.

The Chippewas are 1-6-2, 0-1-1 MAC. Miami is 5-2-2, 1-0-1.

CMU freshman goalkeeper Emma Shingler made four saves while facing seven shots on goal.

Elizabeth Chlystun had three of CMU’s four shots on goal while Matilda Melin attempted the fourth.

RedHawks midfielder Makenna Morrison scored two goals, the first in the 19thth and the second in the 67thand Sophia Cross scored for a 2-0 lead in the 26thth minute.

The Chippewas and the RedHawks finished with three corner kicks each.

CMU will continue its conference track on Thursday, Sept. 27 (7 pm) with a match against Bowling Green at the CMU Soccer/Lacrosse Complex. The Falcons are 2-3-3, 0-0-2, having tied — both 2-2 — with Toledo on Thursday and with Western Michigan on Sunday.