Soccer Falls on the Road to Georgia, 2-0

ATHENS, Ga. – The University of Missouri Soccer team dropped a road contest at Georgia, 2-0, Friday, Oct. 14.

Missouri (5-7-2, 2-4-1 SEC) had to withstand early pressure from Georgia (9-5-1, 3-2-1 SEC), as redshirt freshman Bella Hollenbach made crucial saves in the 13th and 25th minutes of the first half. Despite the early surge, Mizzou pushed back and ended the half ahead in shots (4-3), with freshman Hannah Boughton registering the Tigers’ Lone shot on goal as the two squads entered Halftime knotted at zero.

Georgia continued the pressure into the second half, forcing Hollenbach to make two more stops before an own goal slipped by in the 65th minute to put UGA up 1-0. The Bulldogs extended their lead after being awarded a penalty kick from a hand ball in the box. The Tigers continued to fight as Boughton Rang a shot off the cross bar in the 80th minute but were unable to overcome the deficit.

Mizzou moves to 5-4-1 all-time against Georgia.

Freshman Jessica Larson recorded multiple shots (2) in a game for the first time in her career.

recorded multiple shots (2) in a game for the first time in her career. Hollenbach faced 10 shots in the contest and made three saves.

Juniors Rachel Kutella and Grace Pettet and sophomore Leah Selm were the only Tiger field players to go the full 90 minutes.

Mizzou Returns home to play Kentucky Thursday, Oct. 20, for its final home game of the 2022 season. The game will be the Tigers Homecoming and annual Pink Out game and is scheduled to kick off at 6 pm

