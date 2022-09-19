Soccer Falls on the Road at No. 11 Alabama

Next Game: Mercer 9/23/2022 | 7:00 p.m Sept. 23 (Fri) / 7:00 p.m Mercer History

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Chattanooga Mocs fell 6-0 Sunday night to 11th-ranked Alabama at the Alabama Soccer Complex in the non-conference finale for both teams.

Chattanooga falls to 2-3-2 on the year while the Tide improve to 8-1-1 overall and are 1-0 in SEC play after defeating #5 South Carolina on Thursday.

“Alabama is a top team,” Chattanooga head Coach Gavin McKinney said. “They made things difficult for us in every respect. We will learn from this and move forward.”

Six different Alabama players found the back of the net with three in each half. Caroline Ekern made her fifth start of the season and suffered her first loss, moving to 2-1-2 in goal.

Despite several attempts into their attacking third, the Mocs were unable to get past the Tide defense.

Chattanooga will host Mercer Friday, Sept. 23 at the UTC Sports Complex in the Southern Conference opener for both teams. Live stats will be available on GoMocs.com.

– Chattanooga fell 6-0 at Alabama Sunday night … UTC moves to 2-3-2 in its non-conference finale … ​​Alabama improves to 8-1-1 overall and 1-0 in SEC play.

– UTC is 1-7-1 all-time against the Tide.

– Six goals matches the most scored by Alabama against Chattanooga – a 6-1 loss by the Mocs on 9/9/01.

– Fifth shutout by Alabama against UTC.

– Alabama outshot Chattanooga 28-0 … Tide had 12 shots on goal with six goals scored.

– Last time UTC allowed more than 20 shots was 23 at UNC Greensboro, 11/3/19.

– Caroline Ekern suffered her first loss in five starts… 2-1-2.

– Caroline Ekern had a career-best six saves in the match.

– First loss this season against a ranked opponent – ​​Alabama ranked #11.

