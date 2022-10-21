Soccer Falls in Tough Battle vs. Tennessee Tech Thursday

BOX SCORE (PDF)

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. –

After a hard fought battle, the Morehead State soccer team fell for the first time in OVC play to Tennessee Tech 1-0 on Thursday night. Following the loss, Head Coach Chris Fox applauded his team’s effort.

“We played with a lot of heart today. We gave everything we had for the win but lacked a little quality with our final ball. We are incredibly proud of the team for making it to this stage and putting ourselves in a position to compete for our conference title,” said Fox. “Congratulations to Tennessee Tech for winning the regular season championship, well deserved after a great season. We will review this game and make the necessary improvements and adjustments to prepare for our game with SIUE and the OVC Tournament.”

In the first half, Erin Gibbs and the Morehead State defense held Tennessee Tech scoreless while facing four shots on goal. Gibbs made an incredible save on a shot from Bailey Taylor in the 14thth minute, diving to her left and denying a shot headed for the top right corner. Morehead State had only one shot in the first half, a blocked shot from Amy McGimsey .

A minute into the second half, Eli Soderberg nearly scored for MSU, but Maggie Conrad saved the shot. Tennessee Tech’s Bailey Taylor gave the Golden Eagles the lead later in the half, scoring the winning goal in the 74th minute.

Morehead State ramped up the pressure in an attempt to tie the match and Kate Larbes nearly tied the game with 13 seconds to go, ripping a shot from outside the box that nearly found the top corner, but another save from Maggie Conrad sealed the Eagles’ fate.

The final match of the regular season awaits Morehead State on Sunday, as SIUE visits MSU Soccer Field. MSU will honor three seniors, as Sunday marks Senior Day in Morehead.