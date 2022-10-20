Soccer Falls at Northern Illinois, 2-0

Next Game: Bowling Green 10/23/2022 | 1 p.m October 23 (Sun) / 1 p.m Bowling Green History

DeKALB, Ill. (EMUEagles.com) — The Eastern Michigan University soccer team dropped a 2-0 decision to Northern Illinois University Thursday, Oct. 20, in a Mid-American Conference match played in DeKalb, Ill. With the loss, the Eagles fell to 3-10-3 overall and 2-6-1 in MAC play while the Huskies improved to 6-6-4 and 3-4-2 in the MAC.

How It Happened

The hosts jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the 2′ minute as Amber Best poked home a loose ball in front of the Eastern goal following an NIU corner kick. The Huskies doubled their advantage in the 31′ as Best netted her second of the match with a cross-frame shot to make it 2-0. The Eagles, who were limited to four shots in the opening stanza, responded in the second half with eight shots, including five on frame, but were unable to crack the NIU defense. Overalls, Rebecca Przybylo (Canton, Mich.-Plymouth) was credited with five saves on the day in the defensive effort. Offensively, Meagan Lukowski (Bay City, Mich.-Bay City Western) logged a team-high four shots with three on frame for Eastern.

Game Notes

» Eastern falls to 3-10-3 (2-6-1 MAC) on the year while Northern Illinois improves to 6-6-4 (3-4-2 MAC).

» Lukowski fired a team-best four shots in the match with a team-leading three coming on goal while both Sophia D’Ambra (Glen Ellyn, Ill.-Glenbard South) and Vittoria Greco (Brooklyn, Ontario-Brooklyn) each registering two.

» Przybylo, one match removed from recording a career-high nine saves at Western Michigan University, Oct. 16, stopped five of the seven shots she faced.

Historical Notes

» Eastern is now 248-233-63 all-time, needing just two more wins to reach the 250-win milestone.

» EMU is now 20-6-3 all-time in its series with Northern Illinois.

» The Eagles’ six-match winning streak against the Huskies came to an end with today’s loss.

» In the 29 meetings in the series, today marked just the fifth time the Eagles had surrendered multiple goals to the Huskies with the last coming Sept. 25, 2016, in a 2-1 loss in DeKalb.

» Today’s loss marks only the third time in the 29 meetings Eastern was unable to score against NIU.

NEXT UP

Eastern Returns to action Sunday, Oct. 23, when it plays host to Bowling Green State University in a 1 pm match at Scicluna Field. The program will also hold its annual Senior Day ceremony at Halftime as well Sarah Ash (South Lyon, Mich.-South Lyon) and Kylie Frantz (Erie, Pa.-Villa Maria Academy) will be honored.

FOLLOW US

For the most up-to-date information on the Eagles, continue to visit EMUEagles.com. Fans can also follow the team on social media, including Twitter (@EMUSoccer) and Instagram (@EMUSoccer).