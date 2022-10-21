Soccer Falls At League-Leading Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY – The Central Michigan soccer team fell on Thursday to Mid-American Conference opponent Buffalo, 2-1, at UB Stadium.

With two games left on the schedule, CMU is 2-10-4, 1-5-3 MAC. League-leading Buffalo, which with the win clinched a spot in the MAC Tournament, is 12-1-3, 6-0-3.

Matilda Melin scored the Chippewas’ goal in the 14th minute for a 1-0 lead. Elizabeth Chlystun assisted, her team-leading fifth of the season. It was Melin’s third goal of the year.

The Bulls knotted the score just four minutes later on a penalty-kick goal and then went ahead for good in the 67th minute.

Buffalo outshot the Chippewas, 11-4, and had a 5-3 edge in corner kicks.

Melin, Ashley Scesniak , Maggie Bass and Dolce Villaflor each was credited with a shot on goal for CMU.

CMU freshman goalkeeper Emma Shingler went the distance and made nine saves.

CMU is scheduled to play host to Kent State on Sunday, Oct. 23 (1 pm) before concluding the season against Ball State on Thursday, Oct. 27 (3 pm) at the CMU Soccer/Lacrosse Complex.

The Golden Flashes are 4-6-6, 4-1-4 MAC after playing to a scoreless tie with Ball State on Thursday.