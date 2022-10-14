Soccer Falls At Home To Ohio

Next Game: at Akron 10/16/2022 | 1 p.m October 16 (Sun) / 1 p.m at Akron

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Central Michigan soccer team dropped a 4-1 Mid-American Conference decision on Thursday to Ohio at the CMU Soccer/Lacrosse Complex.

CMU, which had gone unbeaten in its previous two games, is 2-8-3 and 1-3-2 MAC. Ohio is 7-5-2, 3-3-1.

Elizabeth Chlystun scored the Chippewas’ goal, her first of the season, unassisted in the 18thminute to tie the game 1-1.

Haley Miller scored her second goal of the game in the 19thth minute to put the Bobcats in front, 2-1. Regan Berg scored in the 45thth minute and Shae Robertson scored on a free kick in the 53rdrd.

CMU trailed, 7-5, in shots on goal, but earned eight corner kicks to Ohio’s three.

Chlystun led the Chippewas with six shots, three of which were on goal, while Maggie Bass finished with two shots on goal.

CMU freshman goalkeeper Emma Shingler played the full 90 minutes in goal and made three saves.

The Chippewas are scheduled to play a league match at Akron on Sunday, Oct. 16 (1 p.m.). The Zips are 2-7-3, 1-5-1 after playing to a 1-1 MAC draw with Ball State on Thursday.