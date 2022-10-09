Soccer Falls at Buffalo, 3-0

Next Game: Toledo 10/13/2022 | 4 p.m October 13 (Thu) / 4 pm Toledo History

BUFFALO (EMUEagles.com) — The Eastern Michigan University soccer team dropped a 3-0 decision on the road Sunday, Oct. 9, to host University at Buffalo in a Mid-American Conference match played inside UB Stadium in Buffalo, NY The Eagles (2-8-3, 1-4-1 MAC), dropped their third in a row and saw their three- match scoring streak came to an end as the Bulls (10-1-2, 4-0-2 MAC) used three second-half goals to stay atop the MAC standings.

How It Happened

Both teams played a scoreless first half thanks in part to Eastern’s goalkeeper Rebecca Przybylo (Canton, Mich.-Plymouth), who recorded three saves, including a diving effort to keep the Bulls at bay towards the end of the first stanza. At the start of the second, both teams continued to fight for possession with the Bulls getting deep into the EMU third where Sarah Ash (South Lyon, Mich.-South Lyon) was whistled for a foul in the box, awarding the hosts a penalty kick. Ellie Simmons converted the spot kick in the 56′ to put UB ahead, 1-0.

In the 65′, the hosts struck for another as Arianna Zumpano deftly pulled a pass down and one-timed a shot just past the diving hands of Przybylo to make it 2-0. Less than one minute later in the 66′, the Bulls netted their final score of the match as a deep ball was played in that Katie Krohn was able to touch home after a bad bounce off Przybylo’s hands saw the ball go behind the EMU keeper and leaving the net open for Krohn to make it 3-0.

Game Notes

» Eastern slipped to 2-8-3 (1-4-1 MAC) on the year while Buffalo moved to 10-1-2 (4-0-2 MAC).

» Przybylo tied her season-high saves total of seven in the match with the previous instance coming against another Empire State foe earlier this year when she halted seven attempts from Syracuse University at home, Sept. 1.

» The Eagles were shut out for just the fourth time all year and saw its season-high-tying three-match scoring streak come to an end.

» Eastern was limited to four shots on the day with freshmen Lily Spotak (Palatine, Ill. – William Fremd) and Arielle Fink (Bradford, Ontario-Holy Trinity Catholic) recording the Lone attempts on frame. Vittoria Greco (Brooklyn, Ontario-Brooklyn) and Hannah Thompson (Schoolcraft, Mich. – Schoolcraft) were the other two players to record one shot each.

Historical Notes

» Eastern is now 247-231-63 all-time, needing just three more wins to reach the 250-win milestone.

» Despite the loss, the Eagles maintain the overall lead in the series as they hold an all-time record of 11-10-6 over the Bulls.

» Buffalo has now won two in a row in the series and two in a row when the teams meet in Buffalo.

» Eastern was shutout by the Bulls for the first time since a 1-0 loss at home Oct. 2, 2015, and for just the fourth time in the 27 matches played between the two sides.

NEXT UP

The Eagles return to action Thursday, Oct. 13, when the University of Toledo Rockets come to town. The match is slated for a 4 pm kick at Scicluna Field in Ypsilanti.

FOLLOW US

For the most up-to-date information on the Eagles, continue to visit EMUEagles.com. Fans can also follow the team on social media, including Twitter (@EMUSoccer) and Instagram (@EMUSoccer).